2024 NFL free agency predictions - S edition: Antoine Winfield Jr. is a top priority

The 2024 NFL free agency period will begin on March 13 when the calendar transitions to a new league year. When this day arrives, players without a contract with their current teams will be free to sign with anyone who offers them a new contract. This means that teams have until that day to lock their pending free agents into new deals or they will run the risk of losing them.

Many teams will take advantage of this time in the offseason to make improvements to their rosters and address various holes. One of the areas that they will be able to do so is with their defensive backs. In particular, a deep class of solid safety options could be available when the 2024 NFL free agency period begins.

NFL free agency: Top S available this year

Antoine Winfield Jr.

Defensive backs have continued to increase in importance for just about every NFL team as each year goes by. With the rise of modern passing games across the league featuring high-powered offenses and deep groups of talented wide receivers, opposing defenses need strong defensive backs to attempt to slow them down.

Having solid safety is one way to do so. The best players in this position are often highly versatile, playing several roles in their defensive schemes. They sometimes match up in man coverage and help in run support. But maybe most importantly, they are usually responsible for the deepest zone of defensive plays to limit the deep threat from opposing offenses.

The 2024 NFL free agency class features some of the top safeties potentially becoming available. The list is headlined by Antoine Winfield Jr., who was selected as a first-team All-Pro safety last season. The group of potential options in free agency goes deep with proven starters, including impact players like CJ Gardner-Johnson and Xavier McKinney.

Here are the top ten safeties that are scheduled to become free agents during the 2024 NFL offseason:

NFL free agency predictions 2024

CJ Gardner-Johnson

Antoine Winfield Jr. - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kamren Curl - Chicago Bears Kyle Dugger - Philadelphia Eagles CJ Gardner-Johnson - Las Vegas Raiders Geno Stone - Indianapolis Colts Xavier McKinney - Jacksonville Jaguars Jordan Whitehead - New York Jets Tashaun Gipson - San Francisco 49ers Jordan Fuller - Houston Texans DeShon Elliott - Miami Dolphins