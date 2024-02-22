2024 NFL free agency predictions - TE edition: Dalton Schultz could be on the move again

The 2024 NFL free agency period is quickly approaching as many players are currently negotiating new deals for next season. Any player who is not under contract on March 13, when the new league year officially begins, will automatically become a free agent. When that day comes, they are free to sign with any team that offers them a contract.

Tight ends are one of the positions that hold solid value in the 2024 NFL free agency class. Several starting-caliber options could be available this year and many other depth pieces could boost offensive rosters as well. With the emergence of the modern passing game, the importance of this position has been increasing in value in recent years.

NFL free agency: Top TEs available this year

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dalton Schultz

Tight ends have seen their values increase in recent seasons as the valuable dual-threat contributions of the elite options have been coveted by many NFL teams. The best players in this position serve as dangerous receivers on passing plays, while at the same time playing a pivotal role in the blocking schemes of successful ground games.

Last season can serve as an example of how important this position is, as four of the best tight ends in the league all participated in the conference championship games. Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Mark Andrews are three of the best tight ends of this current generation, while Sam LaPorta was one of the best overall rookies in the NFL last year.

As the positional value continues to climb, more teams may be seeking upgrades at this position. The 2024 NFL free agency period will allow some of them to do so. Dalton Schultz and Hunter Henry headline this year's potential free-agent options, while several other capable contributors could be available as well.

Here are the top 10 tight ends that are currently pending NFL free agency this year:

Dalton Schultz Hunter Henry Gerald Everett Noah Fant Mike Gesicki Austin Hooper Irv Smith Harrison Bryant Adam Trautman Jimmy Graham

NFL free agency predictions 2024

Hunter Henry

It will be interesting to see how this position plays out during the 2024 NFL offseason, but many of the potentially available options can add a boost to many teams' passing offenses.

Here are some predictions for where the top 10 tight ends could land:

Dalton Schultz - Carolina Panthers Hunter Henry - Seattle Seahawks Gerald Everett - Indianapolis Colts Noah Fant - Chicago Bears Mike Gesicki - Cincinnati Bengals Austin Hooper - New York Jets Irv Smith - Los Angeles Rams Harrison Bryant - Cleveland Browns Adam Trautman - Los Angeles Chargers Jimmy Graham - Denver Broncos