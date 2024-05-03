2024 NFL Schedule: 5 games that need to be on primetime feat. Chiefs at 49ers

The 2024 NFL season is a few months away, and each team is putting the finishing touches on their squads. It's been an enthralling couple of months, and we're eager to see what the NFL offers in 2024.

This article will explore five NFL games that must be on primetime TV in the upcoming season.

Five NFL games that need to be on primetime in 2024

Here's a look at our top five list of primetime matchups for the upcoming regular season:

#1 Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

Earlier this year, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to capture their third Super Bowl in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era . Meanwhile, Kyle Shanahan and Co. are still searching for their first Super Bowl win.

Hence, a Chiefs versus 49ers primetime game is a must-see TV event. It'll feature some of the league's best players and serve as a chance for Brock Purdy and Co. to get revenge.

#2 Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

The Harbaugh Bowl is a potential primetime smash, and the NFL should take advantage of this opportunity. In this matchup, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will be up against his Super Bowl-winning brother, John.

The Los Angeles Chargers are a franchise in rebuild mode, while the Baltimore Ravens are Super Bowl dark horses. This game should be a splendid matchup of defensive solidity against offensive mastery.

#3 Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

This game will see the Eagles' new boy, Saquon Barkley, return to the New York Giants. What reception awaits the Pro Bowler remains to be seen, and that's why we hope it's a primetime game.

#4 Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

The last time these two teams met on primetime, Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury. We hope such an occurrence doesn't dissuade the NFL from making the game a primetime matchup in 2024.

The New York Jets have one of the longest playoff droughts in modern league history, while the Bills just can't get over a Kansas City Chiefs-sized playoff hump. This game should allow one of the franchises to lay down the marker for the rest of their season.

#5 Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins spent arguably the best years of his career in Minnesota. Hence, it was a significant surprise when he and the Vikings parted ways at the end of the 2024 season.

The league can schedule his return to Minnesota on a primetime spot. We hope that Roger Goodell gets the memo.