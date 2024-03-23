2024 NFL trade predictions: 5 possible moves post free agency period ft. Tee Higgins 

The 2024 NFL Free Agency began on March 13th, and almost all the good players available on the market have been signed. Teams are already looking forward to the draft, but some teams still have some needs on their rosters to address.

While getting rookies to contribute via draft is always the best possible way to improve the roster, some veterans could also play a huge role in a team's success. Multiple players are likely to get traded in the coming months and a team like the Dallas Cowboys could be active in the trade market.

Here are five trades that could happen soon as teams start preparing to achieve their goals next season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 NFL trade predictions

#1. Tee Higgins to Carolina Panthers

Tee Higgins: Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins has already requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, and he is arguably the best player available on the market. A team like the Carolina Panthers will be in play to trade for the receiver as they continue to add talent around quarterback Bryce Young.

As per Spotrac, the Panthers will have $111.8 million in cap space next year and they could easily afford to give Higgins the extension that he is looking for. The Panthers could get Higgins from the Bengals in exchange for 2025 second-round and fifth-round draft picks.

Higgins had 42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games this past season and is just 25 years old. He will fit perfectly on the Panthers and will help Young massively.

#NOTE: Spotrac is assuming $273.3 million to be the salary cap for NFL teams in 2025.

#2. Zach Wilson to Atlanta Falcons

Zach Wilson: New York Jets v Carolina Panthers

Zach Wilson is available for a trade but so far no team has approached the New York Jets to acquire the former first-round pick. The franchise has already signed Tyrod Taylor, and Wilson's exit is inevitable.

The Falcons acquiring Wilson for a seventh-round pick will be good business for the franchise. They will get a young backup quarterback with an upside to cover for Kirk Cousins, who is coming off an Achilles injury.

Wilson needs a fresh start, and learning under a player like Cousins could bring the best out of him. Moreover, the Falcons have great young players on offense which will help the development of the 24-year-old quarterback. This trade is not a big risk for the Falcons and they'll get a better backup quarterback than Taylor Heinicke.

#3. Khalil Mack to Dallas Cowboys

Khalil Mack and Dak Prescott

The Cowboys currently have only $4.8 million in cap space, but they will likely create more by sorting out Dak Prescott's contract situation. The NFC East franchise certainly needs a good linebacker after Leighton Vander Esch's retirement.

Khalil Mack, who recently restructured his contract with the Los Angeles Chargers is in the final year of his six-year $141 million contract, and the Cowboys should pursue him.

Mack, who is coming off a season in which he had 17 sacks will be a force to be reckoned with alongside Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. If Jerry Jones wants to win the Super Bowl, then he should not hesitate to try to get the 33-year-old linebacker in exchange for some late-round draft picks.

#4. Brandon Aiyuk to Pittsburgh Steelers

Brandon Aiyuk: Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Media Availability

Brandon Aiyuk is entering the last year of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers and has already hinted at a move towards the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aiyuk could fetch a similar trade package to Higgins, as both of them have the potential to be clear-cut first options on a team. The Steelers have already fixed their quarterback situation, and after trading Diontae Johnson, a move for Aiyuk will make them a tough team to beat.

The Steelers will have close to $85 million in space next year, and they can also afford to give Aiyuk a contract extension. The duo of Aiyuk and George Pickens can be the best wide receiver tandem in the league.

Expand Tweet

#5. Tyler Conklin to Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Conklin: Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Jets

Another player who is entering the last year of his contract is Jets tight end Tyler Conklin. In various mock drafts, the Jets are projected to draft Brock Bowers, and if that's the case then Conklin might get available for a trade.

The Indianapolis Colts need an improvement on the tight end position, and a player like Conklin will be great for Anthony Richardson. Last season, the 28-year tight end had 61 receptions for 621 yards in 17 games despite average quarterback play.

The Colts have one of the best running backs in the league along with a great group of wide receivers, which is why a move for tight end seems likely for them. A fifth or sixth-round draft could persuade the Jets to trade their tight end if they draft Bowers.