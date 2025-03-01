2025 NFL Combine Tight Ends 40-yard Dash Times: Listing top 5 feat. Terrance Ferguson 

The tight end prospects were in action on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis as the best players across the nation showcased their skill set in the hopes of improving their odds of getting picked as early as possible in the draft.

Teams looking for a tight end with explosive speeds were out of luck, as no player was able to finish with a time of 4.50 or under. Regardless, a few players did showcase some terrific quickness.

Here are the best dash times from tight ends who participated in the 2025 NFL Combine.

TEs with the best 40-yard dash time in 2025 NFL Combine

#1. Terrance Ferguson, Oregon Ducks - 4.63 seconds

The big winner of the day was former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson. He had the best vertical leap among tight ends, recording a jump of 39 inches. He then completed the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds before marginally improving on his next attempt with a time of 4.63. Ferguson has climbed up a few spots on several teams' draft boards with his stellar display in the Combine.

#2. Joshua Simon, South Carolina Gamecocks - 4.65 seconds

University of South Carolina alum Joshua Simon was another player who put coaches, scouts, and the top brass of franchises on notice with a terrific day in the office. He recorded a 38-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet and four inches.

Simon ranked second among all tight ends who worked out on Friday in both categories. His 40-yard dash time of 4.65 was marginally slower than Ferguson's 4.63 and good for the second-fastest time.

#3. CJ Dippre, Alabama Crimson Tide - 4.69 seconds

CJ Dippre needed to have a terrific outing in the Combine to improve his odds of getting drafted. While he struggled to perform well in the broad jump, recording a leap of 10 feet, and the vertical jump, maxing out at an underwhelming 34.5 inches, he did showcase a good burst of speed with a 40-yard dash time of 4.69.

The Alabama Crimson Tide star was outside the top 20 in the list of the best tight end prospects, and his performance on Friday did little to help him climb the rankings.

#T-4. Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh Panthers - 4.70 seconds

Gavin Bartholomew's mullet was a frontrunner for the best hairstyle, but his 40-yard dash wasn't as impressive. He recorded a time of 4.70, which isn't exactly breakneck speed, but good enough for the joint-fourth-best dash time among tight ends that attended the Combine.

#T-4. Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska Cornhuskers - 4.70 seconds

Thomas Fidone II is another tight end prospect who had a good day and likely climbed up a few draft boards. He recorded the best broad jump with a leap of 10 feet and six inches and finished third in the cone drill behind Jalin Conyers (6.94) and Harold Fannin Jr. (6.97) with a time of 7.01 seconds. His 40-yard dash time of 4.70 seconds was bettered only by three other players.

The Nebraska alum was ranked just inside the top 20 among tight ends but has likely jumped up a few spots and improved his odds of getting drafted.

