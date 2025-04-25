2025 NFL Draft: Best remaining players available after Day 1 ft. Shedeur Sanders

Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft is in the books. While 32 prospects were selected in Round 1, some notable stars didn't hear their names called out at the grand event in Lambeau Field on Thursday.

Since the draft will run till Saturday with the six remaining rounds, here's a look at 50 of the best remaining players who will be up for grabs in the next two days.

Best remaining players in 2025 NFL draft after Round 1

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

#1. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders was projected as an early first-round pick at this year's NFL draft, but the QB's stock fell drastically over the past few months. Nonetheless, the Colorado star is still one of the best players remaining in the draft.

Sanders won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award at Colorado in his final season when he recorded 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and four rushing TDS.

#2. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Will Johnson was projected as the best cornerback in this year's NFL draft. However, he did not get picked in Round 1.

Johnson played three years of college football at Michigan and won the national title in 2024. He was also named the MVP in the championship game.

#3. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson won the national title with Ohio State earlier this year. However, the running back surprisingly went undrafted in the first round.

In the Buckeyes' championship-winning season, Henderson racked up 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns on 144 carries, while adding 284 yards and a touchdown on 27 receptions.

#4. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Mason Taylor is regarded as one of the finest tight ends in this year's NFL draft. However, the LSU did not hear his name get called out on Thursday.

Taylor posted 546 yards and touchdowns on 55 receptions in his final season with the Tigers.

#5. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Luther Burden III was another player who fell out of the first round of the draft. The Missouri wide receiver is now projected to be taken as a Day 2 pick.

Burden recorded 676 yards and six touchdowns on 61 receptions in 2024. He also added 115 yards and two rushing touchdowns on nine carries.

Best remaining players after Day 1 of 2025 NFL Draft

#6. Mike Green, DE, Marshall

#7. Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M

#8. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa

#9. Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

#10. Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE, Boston College

#11. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

#12. JT Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State

#13. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

#14. Jack Bech, WR, TCU

#15. Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

#16. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

#17. Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

#18. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

#19. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

#20. Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

#21. Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

#22. Josaiah Stewart, DE, Michigan

#23. Tre Harris, WR, Mississippi

#24. Bradyn Swinson, DE, LSU

#25. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

#26. Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

#27. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

#28. Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

#29. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

#30. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

#31. Tre Amos, CB, Mississippi

#32. Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

#33. Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

#34. Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

#35. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

#36. Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

#37. TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina

#38. Drew Mukuba, S, Texas

#39. Princely Umanmielen, DE, Mississippi

#40. Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma

#41. Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

#42. Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon

#43. Landon Jackson, DE, Arkansas

#44. Anthony Belton, OL, NC State

#45. Jordan Burch, DE, Oregon

#46. Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee

#47. Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

#48. Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

#49. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

#50. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

