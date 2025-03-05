The San Francisco 49ers will be hoping to improve on their disappointing 2024 when the 2025 NFL season kicks off with free agency.

The 49ers finished 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020, just one year after making it to the Super Bowl.

San Francisco was hampered by injuries throughout the season, with stars like Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and Brock Purdy all suffering varying degrees of injuries in 2024.

As they look to bounce back in 2025, here are some moves they need to make as free agency gets underway.

2025 NFL Free Agency: 5 moves 49ers should make immediately

#5 - Sign a backup QB

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

The 49ers only have Brock Purdy in the QB room. Both Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs are due to depart, meaning if Purdy gets hurt, they'll be in trouble.

Thankfully, there are plenty of veterans who could fill the backup role admirably, such as Marcus Mariota or former 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

#4 - Re-sign Talanoa Hufanga

NFL: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

S Talanoa Hufanga has dealt with injuries over both of the last two seasons, but the 49ers should look to bring him back in 2025.

Hufanga was voted All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl after an excellent 2022 season, which included four interceptions - his last fully healthy season to date.

If he can stay on the field, Hufanga's presence is pivotal on the 49ers defense, and his injury history should mean he'll be cheaper to re-sign.

#3 - Add a kicker

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

The 49ers spent a third-round pick on K Jake Moody out of Michigan in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he was disappointing for San Francisco last year.

Moody made just 24 of 34 field goals, ending with a poor 70.6 FG%. They could do with bringing a veteran in during free agency, either to replace Moody or challenge him to raise his game ahead of 2025.

The likes of Nick Folk, Matt Prater or Joey Slye could be solid acquisitions for the 49ers.

#2 - Find offensive linemen

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Despite having one of the best left tackles of all time, Trent Williams, on their line, the 49ers could do with improving the unit this offseason.

Williams will be 37 by the time the 2025 season begins, and fellow veteran G Jon Feliciano has already announced his retirement.

They may look to improve via the NFL draft, but free agents such as Ronnie Stanley and Will Fries will be intriguing options.

#1 - Re-sign Dre Greenlaw

Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn

Like Hufanga, 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw has had injury issues recently, but when healthy, he has the ability to be elite at his position. Greenlaw tore his Achilles tendon in the Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs in 2023 and only played in two games in 2024.

The 49ers face potential defensive losses this offseason, including De'Vondre Campbell and Javon Hargrave. Retaining Greenlaw could help stabilize their defense if he agrees to re-sign.

