The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off winning the Super Bowl and do not have a lot of impactful players no longer under contract. However, the small changes that could take place can be the difference between the team repeating as champions or missing the playoffs entirely.

Let's dive into the key moves the Philadelphia Eagles need to make this offseason.

2025 NFL Free Agency: 5 moves Eagles should make immediately ft. re-signing Darius Slay

#5., Sign Khalil Mack

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Khalil Mack is going to be entering his Age 34 season and is coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Los Angeles Chargers. The former Defensive Player of the Year is coming off a season where he had 15 quarterback hits and nine pass deflections.

With the outside linebacker position consisting of Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham, both unrestricted free agents, this is a chance for Howie Roseman to continue acquiring great talents and putting them on the field together.

#4, Draft Tyler Booker

NFL combine - Source: Imagn

There really are no massive needs for a team winning the Super Bowl, but they will likely let right guard Mekhi Becton be a free agent this offseason. They have an older offensive line and getting a rookie like Alabama Crimson Tide's Tyler Booker could certainly continue the legacy of elite offensive line play in Philly.

With the 32nd pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Eagles are going to be in a spot where a lot of good pieces are off the board but if Tyler Booker falls in the draft, expect the Eagles to jump on him.

#3, Sign Kareem Hunt

AFC championship: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

The need for a quality backup running back behind Saquon Barkley is there, and getting a quality back for cheap is going to be ideal. While they can always draft a running back, Kareem Hunt would be a solid option. He is coming off a season where he had 337 carries and seven touchdowns between the regular season and playoffs.

Hunt also has been able to be involved in the passing game with 19.9 receiving yards per game throughout his career. It could be a fun dymanic on the field with Barkley and Hunt together in the backfield.

#2, Re-sign Zack Baun

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Re-signing Zack Baun should be the first impactful move the Philadelphia Eagles make as he finished as an All-Pro linebacker and was fifth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting last season. It will be interesting to see what type of contract he demands as this was his first significant season, but staying with the Eagles should be a priority.

#1. Re-sign Darius Slay

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

News broke earlier Monday that cornerback Darius Slay was going to be a post-June 1 release. However, that should not be the end of the road for him with the Eagles. There is a chance that he will return on a lesser contract and Slay has said this was going to be the final season of his career.

Having him for another season to help the young cornerbacks of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean will certainly help. Plus, Slay is no slouch on the field either. Do not let him go with one season remaining as he would likely accept a team-friendly deal.

