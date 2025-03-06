The New York Giants hope 2025 will bring improvement after back-to-back losing seasons in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, the G-Men had a dismal 3-14 record—the third worst in the entire NFL.

Rookies Malik Nabers and Tyron Tracy Jr. were two rare bright spots on the Giants' roster last year, which will need help heading into 2025 via free agency and the NFL Draft.

With free agency looming here are five moves the Giants need to make:

2025 NFL Free Agency: 5 moves Giants should make immediately

#5 - Find some offensive line help

The New York Giants' offensive line struggled mightily in 2024 and needs reinforcements in free agency.

The units' pressure rate was 28th (38.4%), meaning whoever is QB for them next year needs improvement in that department.

Thankfully, there are plenty of veterans available who will start immediately, such as Kevin Zeitler, Ronnie Stanley and Teven Jenkins.

#4 - Re-sign Darius Slayton

Whilst not a WR1, Darius Slayton has been a solid rotational option for the Giants' wide receiver corps.

He also likely won't command too much money due to his role, so keeping a veteran around could be a solid option for the team.

#3 - Get Dexter Lawrence some help

DT Dexter Lawrence remains one of the very best at his position in the NFL, and was voted first-team All-Pro after his best season yet in 2024.

However, the Giants' defensive line seems to rely on Lawrence alone, indicating the need to bring in some reinforcements to aid him.

Whilst linebackers Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Bobby Okereke are great, grabbing some DL help like Milton Williams or Javon Hargrave could take this unit to another level.

#2 - Sign a veteran WR

Malik Nabers is great, and Wan'Dale Robinson is a solid piece, but the Giants should look to make a splash veteran wide receiver signing to help them develop.

The likes of Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper, Davante Adams and Chris Godwin are all free agents and all three would start for New York.

Their acquisition would also help the incoming quarterback, whoever it may be.

#1 - Get a Quarterback

The Giants currently have no quarterbacks on their roster as we enter free agency. Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tim Boyle are all out the door, with Tommy Devito an Exclusive Rights Free Agent.

If they don't plan on selecting one in the NFL Draft, they'll need to use free agency to acquire a signal-caller.

The likes of Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston are all free to sign - with the latter three likely available on cheap deals.

