2025 NFL Free Agency: 6 lopsided trades that could shake up the offseason ft. Micah Parsons to Philadelphia Eagles

The 2025 NFL Free Agency is upon us and teams can start tampering with players. What goes down in free agency, followed by the draft, will determine what teams feel going into the upcoming season. It is also a time for organizations to take a good look at their roster and see who they can get from free agency or other teams. Here are some of the trades that could reshape the entire 2025 NFL season.

Ad

2025 NFL Free Agency lopsided trades

#6 - Daniel Jones to Seattle Seahawks

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Seattle Seahawks need a quarterback after letting Geno Smith join the Las Vegas Raiders. They have also let DK Metcalf go, hinting that this will be the season where they begin their rebuilding process. They are not so high up the draft that they can get an elite passer in a draft class that is not expected to be so deep in that position.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Therefore, they must settle for someone who is looking to rebuild their reputation. There's Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins, but they are aging quarterbacks and not really suited to a team that is not in win-now mode. Someone like Daniel Jones might be better. He moved from the Giants to the Vikings and has had some time looking at how Kevin O'Connell works. Getting another chance in Seattle might be good for both him and the Seahawks.

Ad

#5 - Jonathan Taylor to Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals somehow missed the postseason last year despite having the best wide receiver in the league and a quarterback in the MVP conversation. The reason was pretty straightforward. Their defense was atrocious at times. And they did not have a running game. In fact, they were the only team among the top ten offenses last season that had less than 100 yards rushing per game.

Ad

They need an upgrade in that position and they should not scrounge in the 2025 NFL Free Agency. They need to get an elite rusher like Jonathan Taylor. The Colts are going nowhere fast and the running back is too good to be on a team that is not contending. Cincinnati has sufficient cap space to make a deal and ensure that Joe Burrow's good years are not wasted due to a failure to build around him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4 - Trey Hendrickson to Detroit Lions

Talking about the Bengals, they are in the process of rebuilding their defense. While that is understandable, they are willing to let Trey Hendrickson walk out of the door. He was the league leader in sacks last year and it seems a case of throwing the baby out with the bathwater as they seek to retool that side of the ball. However, if that is the decision they have taken, Detroit should reach out to Cincinnati about making a trade.

Ad

The Lions are not lacking for cap space and saw their Super Bowl charge stutter due to Aidan Hutchinson's injury in the regular season. Pairing him with the Bengals star will be a devastating combination.

#3 - Tyreek Hill to Washington Commanders

The Commanders added Deebo Samuel to Jayden Daniels' arsenal. Now, he has another wide receiver apart from Terry McLaurin to depend upon. But they still need a deeper threat as the former 49ers player might be better near the line of scrimmage, in motion, and the slot. Because their starting quarterback is on a rookie contract, they can splurge in building around him.

Ad

Tyreek Hill would provide the deep threat they are looking for. The Dolphins star looked disgruntled by the end of the last season as Miami missed out on the playoffs. Adding him would make Washington instant contenders and bring them closer to the Eagles in the NFC East. Getting him during the 2025 NFL Free Agency will reshape the conversation.

#2 - Micah Parsons to Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia won the Super Bowl this year, but there are certain issues they need to address already. With Josh Sweat, who had his best performance in the title game, set to hit free agency, they need a pass rusher.

Ad

Micah Parsons was born in Pennsylvania and might relish a chance to return to his home state. Additionally, the Cowboys have salary cap concerns which might cause them to let their defensive star explore the market during the 2025 NFL Free Agency. Myles Garrett's contract with the Browns reset the market and he will want to be paid a similar figure, even if he is not saying so outright.

With Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's contracts already blowing a hole in the cap, Dallas might be amenable to a trade too. Last season, Howie Roseman got Saquon Barkley in an intra-division trade. He might end up pulling one on the defensive side this offseason.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1 - Cooper Kupp to Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs might just have Travis Kelce for one more year. Xavier Worthy looks good but he is young. They have managed to disguise their lack of wide receiver production for many years thanks to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. But after last year's Super Bowl loss, they need a proven solution in that position. Since they have to look at fixing their offensive line in the 2025 NFL Free Agency and Draft, trading for a known commodity might be the best thing to do.

Cooper Kupp is available as the Rams have made clear that they intend to move on without him. They even signed Davante Adams right before the 2025 NFL Free Agency to signal their intentions further. If the Chiefs can bring him to Kansas City, they might become legitimate favorites for the Super Bowl once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.