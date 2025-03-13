2025 NFL free agency Day 3 Roundup: 49ers bring competition for Brock Purdy, Bo Nix lands star offensive weapon

The 2025 NFL free agency period continues to unfold as teams tried to reshape their rosters heading into the upcoming season. On Day 3, several teams made pivotal moves to bolster their depth or fill crucial gaps in their rosters.

Ad

We break down the most significant free-agent signings, going through each team’s moves, and summarizing them to see where each team stands after Day 3 of the 2025 NFL free agency.

2025 NFL Free Agency Day 3 Roundup: Team-by-Team Signings

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arizona Cardinals

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

No significant signings reported on Day 3.

Atlanta Falcons

No significant signings reported on Day 3.

Baltimore Ravens

No significant signings reported on Day 3.

Buffalo Bills

Signed Larry Ogunjobi (Defensive Tackle) – 1 year, $8.3 million deal (potential to reach $10 million with incentives)

Ad

Trending

Buffalo made a key defensive signing with the acquisition of veteran defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. The 2025 season will see Ogunjobi expected to immediately contribute as a rotational player. He has proven to be effective at generating pressure on the quarterback and will add valuable depth to the Bills’ defensive front.

Carolina Panthers

Signed Sam Martin (Punter)

The Panthers signed punter Sam Martin, formerly of the Buffalo Bills. This signing adds stability to their special teams unit. Martin is a seasoned veteran with a strong leg and will help the Panthers' field position game throughout the 2025 season.

Ad

Chicago Bears

No significant signings reported on Day 3.

Cincinnati Bengals

No significant signings reported on Day 3.

Cleveland Browns

No significant signings reported on Day 3.

Dallas Cowboys

Signed Solomon Thomas (Defensive Tackle) – 2 years, $8 million

Dallas made a critical move to strengthen their defensive line by signing Solomon Thomas to a two-year deal worth $8 million. Thomas would serve as a versatile presence along the Cowboys’ defensive front. Thomas will contribute both in pass-rushing situations and against the run.

Ad

Signed Kaiir Elam (Cornerback) from Buffalo Bills

The Cowboys traded for cornerback Kaiir Elam. A first-round pick by the Bills, he has not succeeded in establishing in Buffalo and now gets a chance to thrive again.

Denver Broncos

Signed Evan Engram (Tight End)

The Broncos made a splash signing with the addition of tight end Evan Engram. Engram will join Denver’s offense, offering quarterback Bo Nix another weapon in the passing game. His ability to stretch the field will help diversify the Broncos’ offensive attack.

Ad

Detroit Lions

No significant signings reported on Day 3.

Green Bay Packers

No significant signings reported on Day 3.

Houston Texans

Signed Kingsley Jonathan (Defensive End)

The Texans strengthened their defensive line with the signing of former Buffalo Bills defensive end Kingsley Jonathan. According to Adam Schefter, Jonathan adds depth to Houston’s pass rush and gives them a reliable option for rotational play in the defensive front.

Indianapolis Colts

No significant signings reported on Day 3.

Ad

Jacksonville Jaguars

No significant signings reported on Day 3.

Kansas City Chiefs

Restructured Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones contracts – $49.446 million in cap space created

The Chiefs made a cap-saving move by restructuring the contracts of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones. The deals freed up significant cap space, allowing Kansas City to continue making moves in free agency. The Chiefs are expected to use this space to bring in additional talent on both sides of the ball.

Ad

Las Vegas Raiders

Signed Adam Butler (Defensive Tackle)

The Raiders bolstered their defensive front by signing Adam Butler to a one-year contract. He might be an important piece in strengthening their defensive line and is expected to contribute heavily in run-stopping situations.

Los Angeles Chargers

No significant signings reported on Day 3.

Los Angeles Rams

Signed Michael Hoecht (Defensive End) – 3 years

The Rams made a move to enhance their defensive line by signing Michael Hoecht to a three-year deal. Hoecht’s versatility and ability to provide both pass rush and run defense for Los Angeles could provide them with some interesting defensive options.

Ad

Miami Dolphins

No significant signings reported on Day 3.

Minnesota Vikings

No significant signings reported on Day 3.

New England Patriots

Signed Mack Hollins (Wide Receiver)

The Patriots added depth to their wide receiver group by signing Mack Hollins to a multi-year deal. This signing is aimed at improving New England’s anemic passing game. Hollins’ size and speed provide quarterback Mac Jones with a strong target on the outside.

New Orleans Saints

Ad

Signed Justin Reid (Safety)

The Saints bolstered their secondary with the addition of safety Justin Reid. This signing fills a void in their defensive backfield and will help shore up their pass defense in 2025.

New York Giants

Signed Jevon Holland (Defensive Back)

The Giants added depth to their secondary by signing Jevon Holland. He brings versatility to the defensive backfield and will help improve the Giants’ coverage in the coming season.

Ad

New York Jets

Signed Rashad Weaver (Defensive End)

The Jets added defensive end Rashad Weaver, formerly of the Tennessee Titans. The move will bolster the Jets’ pass-rush unit after Haason Reddick’s departure and help their defensive line become more formidable in 2025.

Philadelphia Eagles

No significant signings reported on Day 3.

Pittsburgh Steelers

No significant signings reported on Day 3.

San Francisco 49ers

Signed Mac Jones (Quarterback) – 2 years, $7 million

The 49ers made headlines by signing quarterback Mac Jones to a two-year, $7 million deal, including $5 million guaranteed. This move offers the 49ers a backup quarterback with experience, should Brock Purdy falter or face injury. Jones’ addition gives the 49ers much-needed depth and competition at the position.

Ad

Seattle Seahawks

No significant signings reported on Day 3.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No significant signings reported on Day 3.

Tennessee Titans

Signed Dre'Mont Jones (Defensive Tackle) – 1 year, $10 million

The Titans made a major move to improve their defensive line by signing Dre'Mont Jones to a one-year deal worth $10 million. This addition provides Tennessee with an immediate impact player in the front seven.

Washington Commanders

No significant signings reported on Day 3.

Conclusion

Day 3 of the 2025 NFL free agency period has been a mixture of strategic signings and trades that could have long-term impacts. Teams continue to improve their rosters as they look forward to the upcoming season, with the focus on filling gaps and creating depth. With several more days of free agency ahead, expect more action across the league as teams position themselves for success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.