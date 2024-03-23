"3 backups better than Jalen Hurts": Eagles QB1 catches strays from fans as team adds ex-Cowboys Will Grier to the fleet"

Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, Jalen Hurts will be joined by ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier in the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback room. The career backup's addition means the Eagles will have four quarterbacks on the roster heading into Week 1: Hurts, Grier, Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee.

Following the announcement of Grier's signing, fans had a field day trolling Jalen Hurts about his status on the depth chart. Here's a look at some interesting takes on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Jalen Hurts will be looking to quiet the doubters in 2024

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2023 NFL season with only one goal: to return to the Super Bowl and end the season by lifting their second Lombardi Trophy in their illustrious history.

However, that would only be possible if their franchise quarterback, Hurts, had yet another All-Pro-caliber season. Unfortunately, Hurts and the Eagles couldn't make back-to-back big-game appearances.

Hurts came into the 2023 NFL season fresh off signing a mammoth five-year contract extension for $255 million, with $180 million in guarantees. The contract made him the highest-paid player in NFL history, so Hurts was pressured to deliver on his end of the bargain.

Hurts broke numerous records in the 2023 season, such as the record for rushing touchdowns in a single season by a quarterback (previously held by Cam Newton) and became the first quarterback in league history to have three consecutive seasons with at least 10 rushing touchdowns. However, his stat line of 3,858 passing yards and 23 touchdowns could only earn him an alternate Pro Bowl nod.

Furthermore, the Eagles ended the regular season with an 11–6 record, which earned them a wild card game against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles lost to the Buccaneers and were subsequently eliminated at the first hurdle of the playoffs, thus ending their Super Bowl dreams.