Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer has been reportedly made available for trade by the team after the historic rookie campaign of TE Brock Bowers.

Mayer was drafted with the Raiders' second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft before the team decided to use its first-rounder on Bowers in 2024.

Bowers' rookie records in yards and receptions as a tight end have made Mayer surplus to requirements in Las Vegas.

Mayer still has his best football ahead of him, and plenty of suitors will line up to take a chance on the former Notre Dame product.

Michael Mayer best landing spots

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have been linked with Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland with their first-round draft selection this year. However, they could use that pick to grab Michael Mayer instead.

Mayer could start as the team's tight end, providing a solid safety blanket as QB Anthony Richardson continues his development into Year 3.

#2 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are another team linked with selecting a tight end early in the 2025 NFL draft. However, they may go a different direction with that pick and trade for Mayer as their starting tight end instead.

Mayer could likely be Justin Herbert's TE1 on a great offense. The Chargers are due to lose Hayden Hurst in free agency, leaving veteran Will Dissly as the team's only rostered tight end.

#1 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals might execute the move to trade for Michael Mayer, which would benefit them both on and off the field.

Currently, Cincinnati is trying to sign Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term deals, which will eat into their finances. Grabbing Mayer via trade could be shrewd as he's still on his rookie deal until at least 2027.

Mayer was born in Independence, Kentucky, a 20-minute drive from Cincinnati. He attended school in Park Hills, Kentucky, about 10 minutes away.

