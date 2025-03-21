3 best QBs Raiders should target in 2025 NFL draft feat. Jaxson Dart 

The offseason has already been a busy one for the Las Vegas Raiders, who have traded for quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks after first hiring head coach Pete Carroll.

Although a playmaker on offense seems to be the rather obvious top need for Las Vegas heading into the 2025 NFL draft, there are still talks that the team may still choose to draft a quarterback.

Smith, 34, is expected to provide the Raiders an immediate shot at winning, but it would make sense if the team still selected a quarterback later in the draft. A rookie QB would first serve as the veteran's backup before eventually taking over as the team's franchise quarterback.

Here's a closer look at three quarterbacks the Raiders should target in the 2025 NFL draft.

Raiders' 2025 NFL draft quarterback targets

#1. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are generally seen as the two best quarterback candidates in this year's draft. Unfortunately for the Las Vegas Raiders, when the team selects at No. 6 overall, it's unlikely either of them will still be available.

Jaxson Dart might just be the third-best quarterback behind those two, and he's likely to still be available when Las Vegas selects in the first round. The former Ole Miss quarterback is gifted with the requisite arm skill, precision, and athleticism to thrive as a franchise NFL quarterback.

During his time at Ole Miss, Dart became the school's winningest quarterback and guided the team to consecutive seasons with 10 or more wins in 2023 and 2024. He had 8,722 throwing yards, 57 passing touchdowns and 12 rushing touchdowns at the end of his collegiate career.

Dart could benefit from sitting behind an experienced veteran like Geno Smith in his rookie season, but the Raiders might also see reason to start him immediately if he is ready if he is selected in the first round. In any case, Dart shouldn't have a problem fitting in with the Raiders if they draft him, especially with a successful coach like Pete Carroll in charge.

#2. Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Jalen Milroe is not yet a finished product; yet, he likely possesses the highest ceiling among quarterbacks in this year's class owing to his athleticism and arm strength. He might therefore be the ideal signal-caller for the Raiders to acquire this draft. He will get the chance to grow while serving as Geno Smith's backup in his first one or two seasons in the league.

Milroe passed for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his senior year in 2024. In addition, he rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Milroe recorded 38 appearances during his time at Alabama, and after the 2023 season, he came in sixth in the Heisman Trophy vote.

#3. Will Howard, Ohio State

Will Howard led Ohio State to a national title with an extremely successful individual season in 2024. He completed 73% of his passes, setting the program's single-season completion rate mark.

With 43 games started in college, Howard has a wealth of experience that will only benefit him in the NFL. He has frequently shown the ability that he can thrive in a suitable offense that enables him to swiftly pass the ball to his offensive weapons.

Which quarterback do you think the Las Vegas Raiders should look to target in the 2025 NFL draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

