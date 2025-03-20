3 best QBs Seahawks should target in 2025 NFL Draft feat. Jalen Milroe and more

The Seattle Seahawks secured their QB of the future in this year's free agency window. They signed Sam Darnold to a bumper deal in order to effectively replace Geno Smith who they dealt to the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the signing of Darnold should improve the Seahawks for the time being, the franchise has an out at the end of the first year of Darnold's contract.

Hence, it's only right that the franchise looks for a solid QB in this year's draft. This would help the team prepare for life after Darnold no matter how long he's in the building.

With that in mind, let's look at three of the best QBs the Seahawks should target in April's draft.

Three best QBs Seahawks should target in 2025 NFL Draft

3. Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

Riley Leonard is one of the toughest QBs in this year's draft class. Leonard makes up for his lack of arm talent with his elite rushing ability and pure tenacity.

He was a major reason for the Notre Dame making the national championship game where they lost to a superior Ohio State Buckeyes side. Hence, Leonard is a quarterback that the Seahawks should look at ahead of next month's draft.

Leonard's biggest flaw is his inconsistency as a passer. That's something that could be improved by sitting behind Sam Darnold for a year or two. The Notre Dame product could still be available on Day 3.

2. Kyle McCord, Syracuse

Kyle McCord is one of the most underrated QBs in this year's draft class. The Syracuse product is a solid rhythm passer capable of dicing defenses on a regular basis.

McCord rewrote the record books during his time with Syracuse. He has the tools to be a starting-caliber quarterback in a few years.

Seattle could be a fantastic fit for McCord. He could learn under Sam Darnold without pressure, and when he's done, he could be a starter on one of the NFL's most storied franchises.

1. Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Jalen Milroe spent his entire college football career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was the team's starting QB for the last two years of his stay.

Milroe was a phenomenal dual threat QB in college, and it's a skillset that could translate to the NFL. However, Milroe's throwing could be worked on before he's given the keys to a franchise.

The Crimson Tide product could be a great fit in Seattle. He knows a thing or two about playing under pressure, and his character off the gridiron has never been called into question. Milroe is a potential Round 2 or Round 3 pick in this year's draft.

