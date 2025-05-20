3 best and worst QBs Geno Smith's Raiders will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. Patrick Mahomes 

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be a much better team in 2025 than they were last season thanks to the introductions of head coach Pete Carroll, running back Ashton Jeanty, and quarterback Geno Smith.

The Raiders' new-look 2025 offense may excite their fans, but the team should also be wary of some of the opposing quarterbacks they will face this season.

Here's a closer look at the best and worst quarterbacks that will face Smith and his teammates in the 2025 NFL regular season.

Best quarterbacks Raiders will face in 2025

#1 - Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) - Week 8 and Week 18

Patrick Mahomes has a 10-2 record against the Las Vegas Raiders in 12 games against them since becoming a starter in 2018. He has completed 66.2 percent of his passes, passed for 30 touchdowns, and amassed 3,573 passing yards in those 12 games.

Mahomes will try to better those numbers when the Chiefs play against one of his favorite teams twice this season.

#2 - Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - Week 3

Jayden Daniels is the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after recording over 4,300 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in his first year in the league in 2024. The former LSU superstar also finished with the fourth-best quarterback rating in the league last season.

It is expected that Daniels will once more be in the conversation for the league's top quarterbacks this season as he continues to develop in the Commanders' offense.

#3 - Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - Week 15

Jalen Hurts is one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL. The star signal-caller, who recently helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl, will look to be among the best at his position in the NFC in 2025 once again.

Worst quarterbacks Raiders will face in 2025

#1 - Joe Flacco/Shedeur Sanders/Dillon Gabriel (Cleveland Browns) - Week 12

The Cleveland Browns do not currently have a genuine QB1, but they do have about four quarterbacks who might start when they face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12.

No team will be easier for the Raiders to face in 2025 than the Browns, who will either start Joe Flacco, 40, or one of their two late-round draft selections, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

#2 - Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) - Week 5

Anthony Richardson played just four games before sustaining a shoulder injury that ended his season in his rookie 2023 season. He again struggled with fitness and consistency last season, completing just 47.7 percent of his throws.

Richardson was benched at some point last season in favor of Joe Flacco. If he faces the same fate this year due to poor performances, the beneficiary will be Daniel Jones, another player who has been unable to live up to his pre-draft hype in the NFL.

#3 - Russell Wilson/Jaxson Dart (New York Giants) - Week 17

Russell Wilson is expected to be the starter for the Giants when the season starts, but there's a chance he will have dropped to the position of backup quarterback by the time they face the Raiders in Week 17.

Dart is a skilled quarterback, selected as the second quarterback in this year's draft; however, he may not achieve immediate success in his rookie year within a rebuilding Giants offense.

