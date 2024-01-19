3 big moves Philadelphia Eagles should make to win Super Bowl next season

For the wrong reasons, the 2023 NFL season will be memorable for the Philadelphia Eagles. After a stint in Super Bowl LVII, they looked like the team to beat in the National Football Conference by winning ten of their first 11 games.

Though as they were soaring high, the Eagles crashed by losing five of their last six games. Still, the wins they've collected earlier in the season gave them a Wild Card playoff spot. Philadelphia can make things right by beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round.

Unfortunately, their once-promising season ended with a 32-9 defeat against the NFC South division champions. What looked like a path to dominance turned into an offseason of uncertainty.

However, the Philadelphia Eagles roster still has what it takes to clinch their second Super Bowl title. But maintaining the status quo won't work. Instead, here are three decisions they can implement to regain their status as a legitimate contender.

1) Philadelphia must hire top-notch coordinators

There's talk about Bill Belichick being an excellent fit for the Philadelphia Eagles. However, there's no guarantee he'll do that, especially with how the New England Patriots offense stagnated this season. Likewise, pairing Belichick with A.J. Brown might bring more unnecessary locker-room drama.

Instead, the Eagles must return to the formula that allowed them to succeed in 2022. Despite his penchant for letting his emotions win, Nick Sirianni has proven he can win in the NFL. However, he couldn't have done it without his former coordinators, Shane Steichen (offense) and Jonathan Gannon (defense).

Steichen brought the Indianapolis Colts to the brink of playoff contention in his first season, even if Anthony Richardson is out. Meanwhile, the Cardinals had a losing season with Kyler Murray being inactive in most games due to injury. They did defeat the Eagles on the road to worsen Philadelphia's misery.

If they retain Sirianni, they must surround him with great coordinators on both sides. They can't have a situation wherein their offensive coordinator (Brian Johnson) cannot maximize his players' talents. After a mid-season change from Sean Desai to Matt Patricia, the Philadelphia Eagles must also decide who the top decision-maker on defense will be.

2) The Philadelphia Eagles must draft or sign an elite center

Jason Kelce hasn't decided on his football career but will inevitably retire soon. It could happen after the 2023 season, given how emotional he was while talking to his position coach on the sidelines when it's clear they won't win against Tampa Bay.

He was on the verge of tears when he spoke to his brother, Travis Kelce, about making a decision soon. But even if the older Kelce doesn't have an official announcement yet, the Philadelphia Eagles must already be looking for his successor.

The All-Pro center is the anchor of the Eagles offensive line, making it challenging to replace him. However, other teams have successfully found young but reliable centers, like the Kansas City Chiefs (Creed Humphrey) and the Baltimore Ravens (Tyler Linderbaum).

Maintaining their advantage on the interior offensive line unleashes their potent running attack. It should also help them pick up blitzes if Jalen Hurts couldn't see them.

With Kelce's return uncertain, the Philadelphia Eagles can target some highly-touted prospects like Georgia's Sedrick Van Pran, Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson, or West Virginia's Zach Johnson.

If they don't get one through the draft, the Eagles can shop for a center among the impending free agents. Lloyd Cushenberry III, Andre James, Connor Williams, Aaron Brewer, Tyler Biadasz, and Coleman Shelton are the top centers who will be free agents once the 2023 season ends.

3) The Eagles must fortify the pass defense

The Philadelphia Eagles surrendered at least 30 points in four of their last seven games. They also gave up 52 points in two games to a struggling New York Giants offense. Stopping the pass has been a problem, especially in the trenches and the secondary.

The Eagles led the league in sacks (70) last season. This year, they are in the league's bottom half during the regular season with 43. Likewise, they are second-worst in passing yards allowed per game at 252.7.

Haason Reddick needs help in chasing the opposing quarterback. As he had 11 sacks this season, Josh Sweat was a distant second with 6.5. Likewise, they need to revamp their depth chart for defensive backs by giving more playing time to younger cornerbacks like Kelee Ringo or getting reinforcements through the draft.