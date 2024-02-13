3 big moves San Francisco 49ers should make to win Super Bowl next season

The San Franciso 49ers fell agonizingly short in this year's Super Bowl, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime. After their harrowing loss in the NFC Championship last year to the Philadelphia Eagles, they did take a step forward this time but it was not enough to land them a ring.

But the good news is that they are very close to getting there. The challenge is they still need to improve to make sure they finally get the title that has been eluding them since 1995. Here are three things they need to do in order to succeed.

#3 - Super Bowl was not lost on defense but improvement needed

The San Francisco 49ers hardly lost the Super Bowl due to their defense. In fact, they dominated proceedings early on and couple of misses on offense really set them back from taking a much bigger lead. In fact, one of the touchdowns that the Chiefs scored during regulation came down to a special teams fumble after the defense forced a three-and-out.

But their defense struggled overall during the playoffs. They allowed 409 yards per game in the three games they played in the postseason, including the Super Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers had to come from behind twice in the NFC playoffs and tough games like that are enough to induce fatigue that can show in later matches. It can impact decision making at crucial times and had they been mentally fresher, the overtime could have played out differently.

They need to get help on the defensive side of the ball. Whether that means a new defensive analyst on the coaching staff or drafting someone who can improve the unit is something they will have to decide together in the management debrief.

#2 - San Francisco 49ers needs a new kicker

Had Jake Moody scored an extra point, Patrick Mahomes would have had to go down the field to score a touchdown in regulation time. A field goal would not have tied the game. That is a completely different scenario to what actually transpired.

Moody missed kicks in every single games of the playoffs and one could see the difference with Harrison Butker. To win championships, one cannot have any weak link. It was certainly something that came back to bite them.

It was not as if it came as a surprise. In fact, Bill Cowher remarked on the CBS broadcast prior to the match that the difference in the kickers' abilities was why he was choosing the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl over the 49ers. His prediction came eerily true.

#1 - Add layers to the running game

Leading 10-3 at half time, Kyle Shanahan completely abandoned the run game to open the second half. One suspects that happened because there were variations to the running game that were taken away by the Kansas City defense. Christian McCaffrey is arguably the best all-round player in the game at the moment but there seems to be no strategy to help him beyond relying on his obvious talent.

When the 49ers made it to the red zone in overtime, a touchdown at that point would have made all the difference in the world. But the Chiefs knew that they were dependent on the McCaffrey and blocked him. They had to settle for a field goal and that ended up costing them dearly.