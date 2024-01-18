3 early free agency targets for Dallas Cowboys after Mike McCarthy’s confirmed return in 2024

The Dallas Cowboys, as expected, brought back head coach Mike McCarthy for the 2024 season, much to the dismay of fans.

But with the decision now made, attention turns to exactly how the Cowboys can improve and avoid another embarrassment in the playoffs and other big regular season games.

Of course, one way to improve is through free agency, as that is often the quickest way for teams to turn things around. But given Dallas' cap situation, Dak Prescott will need to be extended to alleviate his $59 million cap hit for next season.

If he is, then the Cowboys are in business. Let's look at some free agency targets Dallas could go after.

3 free agency targets for the Dallas Cowboys

#3. Grover Stewart - Indianapolis Colts

This is a little left field and was mentioned by PFF as a possible target. The Colts defensive tackle could be just the tonic for the Cowboys to help stem the bleeding with the run defense.

He wouldn't break the bank either, as he hasn't had a yearly base salary over $7 million per Spotrac.com.

#2. Patrick Queen - Baltimore Ravens

If Jerry Jones were ever to go "all in" on a season, this would be the one to do it and given the Dallas Cowboys' linebacker situation with Leighton Vander Esch, looking at Patrick Queen as a solution could be one way to go.

Of course, Queen is a centerpiece of Mike Macdonald's Ravens defense that has been superb this season and Dallas could make a move if Baltimore doesn't pick up his fifth-year option.

It would be quite the splash and although it seems unlikely, the Cowboys have to shoot for the stars this offseason and Queen would help in the defensive run game.

#1. Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

It was clear this season that Tony Pollard as RB1 wasn't the answer for Dallas in the running game and as such, he likely won't return in 2024.

With McCarthy coaching for his job, if the team is to pay $10 million APY for a running back, Henry, despite his age, looms large. Teams would have to respect his rushing ability and as we saw this year, Dallas' on-play action was devastating at times.

Again, this is unlikely to happen, given Henry's age. But a nice two-year contract could see Henry be useful as the Dallas Cowboys desperately need a run game to ease the pressure on the passing attack.