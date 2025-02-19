3 free agent signings Bengals should prioritize to compete for Super Bowl in 2025 ft. Nick Bolton

The Cincinnati Bengals have been perennial Super Bowl contenders in the Joe Burrow era, but lately, they've found it difficult to make the playoffs. The Bengals haven't participated in the playoffs in the last two seasons, and coach Zac Taylor will be eager to end the unwanted run.

Ad

Hence, ahead of the 2025 season, the Bengals will look to make some key additions via free agency. With that in mind, let's highlight three free agents that could turn the team's fortunes around and get them back in Super Bowl contention.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Three free agent signings Bengals should prioritize to compete for the Super Bowl in 2025

3. James Daniels, Guard

Joe Burrow was sacked 48 times in the 2024 season. This stat line was even more worrisome considering Burrow's injury history and the fact that his 2023 season ended prematurely due to an injury. The Bengals have to protect their superstar quarterback if they intend to contend seriously for the Super Bowl.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

James Daniels could be targeted in free agency as he will be an upgrade on the team's existing guards. Daniels is a top-notch run blocker, and his experience will be a plus for Burrow and company.

Furthermore, he should be available on a prove-it contract, meaning that the Bengals maintain cap flexibility to make improvements across their roster.

Expand Tweet

Ad

2. Rasul Douglas, Cornerback

Two cornerbacks on the Bengals' roster, Mike Hilton and Marco Wilson, are set to become unrestricted free agents in 2025. The Bengals are likely to let both players walk, meaning they'll need replacements.

Rasul Douglas could be a great addition via free agency as the Bengals look to shore up their secondary. Douglas is a physical corner with great length and solid covering skills. Furthermore, his ability to reroute underneath in the zone would be an asset for the Super Bowl-chasing franchise.

Ad

1. Nick Bolton, Linebacker

The Bengals have two LBs, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Joe Bachie, set to become free agents. Both players are decent assets, but neither will see the Bengals break the bank for renewals.

Hence, the Bengals would be in the market for a playoff-savvy veteran at linebacker, and that's where Nick Bolton comes in. He is a proven performer and veteran of two Super Bowl triumphs with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adding Bolton will be a sign of intent, as it will strengthen the Bengals for the foreseeable future and weaken one of their biggest postseason foes of the Joe Burrow era.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.