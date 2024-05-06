3 free agents Colts should sign ahead of 2024 NFL season ft. Stephon Gilmore

The Indianapolis Colts had a commendable 2023 NFL season, but they narrowly missed out on the playoff contention. Under the leadership of new head coach Shane Steichen, they made significant improvements, doubling their win total from the previous year and concluding with a 9-8 record. Hence, the franchise is just a couple of pieces away from completing its rebuild ahead of the upcoming season.

This article will examine three players the Colts could add via free agency to make the 2024 season more enjoyable.

Three free agents that the Indianapolis Colts should sign

1. Stephon Gilmore, Cornerback

Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts have a glaring need at the cornerback position. They proceeded to go through six rounds in the Draft without addressing the position, instead using their picks on other prospects like Marshall CB Micah Abraham at 201st overall.

The Colts can put all of this in distant memory by signing former perennial Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore, who remains a free agent after his brief spell with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Colts should target Gilmore due to his unique skill set, decent age grade and Super Bowl-winning experience.

2. Logan Thomas, Tight end

The cornerback position was among the needs that the Indianapolis Colts aimed to address via the NFL Draft. The franchise also had apparent holes at wide receiver and tight end.

To tackle the issues at wide receiver, the Colts drafted two players for the position in the upcoming season. As for the tight end, the team only selected one rookie throughout the seven rounds.

This is where Logan Thomas comes in. The franchise should look toward the former Washington Commanders pass catcher and blocker as a potential addition. If acquired, he would be tasked with bringing maturity to the locker room and posing a threat in a run-heavy offense.

3. Emmanuel Ogbah, EDGE

The Colts recognized their need for elite edge rushers in the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Laiatu Latu in the first round.

However, the team still looks thin in the position. That's where NFL veteran free agent Emmanuel Ogbah comes in.

Ogbah is a one-time Super Bowl champion and the proud owner of 42.5 sacks. He is known for his ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks and he should be available for a tidy amount ahead of the 2024 NFL season.