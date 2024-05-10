3 free agents Eagles should sign ahead of 2024 NFL season ft. Justin Simmons and more

The Philadelphia Eagles started the 2023 NFL season with a bang and were among the last teams to lose their unbeaten record. However, they couldn't carry on the form into the later part of the season and were defeated by Tampa Bay Bay Bucs in the wildcard round.

Ahead of the 2024 season, here's a look at some free agents the Eagles should add to their roster.

Three free agents the Philadelphia Eagles should sign

Here's a look at three free agents that Philly should consider adding ahead of the upcoming season:

1. Justin Simmons, Safety

Safety is becoming one of the most undervalued positions in the NFL. Why else would a player of Justin Simmons' stature still be available via free agency?

Simmons is a four-time All-Pro selection and was the league's leader in interceptions in 2022. The Eagles have a stacked cornerback rotation but need some help in the safety department.

Adding a player of Simmons' status will improve the franchise's secondary and give them a potential weapon in the postseason.

2. Zach Cunningham, Linebacker

Zach Cunningham spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the team has yet to re-sign him ahead of the 2024 season. This is rather surprising, as Cunningham has all the intangibles for the team's style of play.

Zach Cunningham is a tackling machine who led the NFL in solo and combined tackles in 2020. Furthermore, his knowledge of the Eagles' defensive scheme should give him the edge over other free-agent linebackers.

3. Carl Lawson, Defensive end

Carl Lawson has been around the league for a while, and the Auburn alum knows something about making the playoffs. The Eagles could use a defensive player with his ability to get sacks.

While Lawson has struggled with injuries in recent years, he might still be a valuable replacement-level player for the Eagles as they pursue a Super Bowl championship. The Eagles could use experience at his position, as they needed more efficient sackers in last year's playoffs.

