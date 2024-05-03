3 free agents Raiders should sign ahead of 2024 NFL season ft. Ryan Tannehill

A few decisions taken by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first wave of NFL free agency changed the team's requirements ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The AFC West team then proceeded to select a few offensive players during last week's draft.

It would be intriguing to watch how tight end Brock Bowers, who was chosen with the 13th overall choice, fits with Michael Mayer and where their strengths may be employed in tandem.

The Raiders also selected guard Jackson Powers-Johnson with their second-round selection, and the player is anticipated to contribute significantly to the offensive line over the next few seasons.

Overall, the Raiders had a strong first draft under head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco.

Now is the time to identify impact players still available in the free agency market who could still be able to assist Las Vegas in 2024.

Free agents the Raiders should sign ahead of the 2024 season

1) Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard

Chris Hubbard was the Tennessee Titans' starting right tackle before he suffered a bicep injury in November that ended his season. Even though he was not playing at a pro-bowl level, Hubbard provided some steadiness on the right side of Tennessee's line before his injury.

At 33 years old, Hubbard can still be a valuable player for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. He can challenge Delmar Glaze and Thayer Munford Jr. for the starting right tackle spot on a cheap, one-year deal.

In the unlikely event that Hubbard does not win the starting job, he can still be a reliable backup at right tackle.

2) Cornerback Steven Nelson

The Raiders need to have strong cornerbacks to be a serious contender in the AFC division with elite quarterbacks.

One of the biggest free agents still on the market is cornerback Steven Nelson, who is also among the most dependable players left. Nelson concluded the previous season with 63 tackles, 12 passes defended, and four interceptions in 16 starts.

Nelson's stats show that, in the pass-heavy NFL of today, he is still a starting-caliber cornerback.

The Las Vegas Raiders still don't have a reliable starting CB to complement Jack Jones despite selecting Decamerion Richardson in the fourth round of the draft. Nelson would fit well with the Raiders' defense as is an excellent zone cover player.

3) Quarterback Ryan Tannehill

The Raiders were expected to select a quarterback with a high pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they did not. The team will now start the season with Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Anthony Brown in the quarterback room.

Having played for the Tennessee Titans for the past five seasons, Ryan Tannehill is now a free agent. The seasoned quarterback might push the other quarterbacks in training camp even if he might not be the Raiders' best starting option.

If Tannehill can return to his previous level of excellence, he might also lead the Raiders to greater success. The quarterback, who finished with 7,553 passing yards and 54 touchdowns against just 21 interceptions, guided the Titans to a 23-10 record in 2020 and 2021. During those two seasons, Tannehill added 14 rushing touchdowns as well.