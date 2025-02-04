3 game-changing moves Andy Reid pulled off with Chiefs that he should've done with Eagles

Andy Reid is about to do it again this week: He will face his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the Super Bowl. He already did this two years ago, winning 38-35 thanks to the brilliance of Patrick Mahomes.

But the team he faces now is very different. Saquon Barkley has been a dominator on the ground, becoming the latest member of the 2,000-yard club and continuing such form in the playoffs. Jalen Hurts has been both complimenting him and excelling in the air despite diminished passing numbers.

The defense has been rejuvenated thanks to rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and breakout linebacker Zack Baun.

Still, there are lessons that Reid would like to reflect on - moves that he should have done when he was with the Eagles but eventually did with the Kansas City Chiefs.

3) Emphasize double-tight end sets

When Andy Reid was the head coach of the Eagles, he seldom prioritized the tight end position. Sure, Brent Celek had some good seasons, including 112 catches for 971 yards and eight touchdowns in 2009; but much of the focus was on wide receivers like Terrell Owens and DeSean Jackson.

After his firing, Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson, and Nick Sirianni made sure to have double-tight end sets. Celek and Zach Ertz, Ertz and Dallas Goedert, Goedert and Jack Stoll/Grant Calcaterra - a pair of big bodies who can contribute both as run-blockers and pass-catchers.

Reid initially stuck to one dominator in Travis Kelce, but he has since taken notice and incorporated Noah Gray and more. And once the superstar retires, he will want to keep the lesson.

2) Do not lean on a WR1 too much

Nick Sirianni currently has a pair of verified thousand-yard threats in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. Both were instrumental in the Eagles' run to Super Bowl LVII, and they have done so again en route to LIX.

The point is that having two dominant wideouts allows for a more equitable distribution of the receiving load. If one is jammed, the other can create space. But Terrell Owens, DeSean Jackson, and Jeremy Maclin seldom got help.

In Kansas City, Tyreek Hill used to be dominant; but after failing to get the hat-trick of AFC pennants in 2021, Reid pivoted. He has since had a more balanced rotation that has featured JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown, Xavier Worthy, DeAndre Hopkins, and Mecole Hardman.

1) Keep the secondary deep

One of the best aspects of today's Eagles has been their secondary.

Darius Slay and James Bradberry were key components in LVII. Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are waiting in the wings, ready to become the new one-two punch at cornerback. At safety, Reed Blankenship has filled in magnificently beside CJ Gardner-Johnson, whom he initially replaced in 2023.

Back in the days of Andy Reid, he had some good pieces like Troy Vincent, Asante Samuel, and Brian Dawkins early on. But late in his stint, that vanished.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, have a strong rotation that is bannered by Trent McDuffie and Justin Reid. And it has worked for him.

