3 players Kansas City Chiefs can use the franchise tag on for 2025 NFL season 

The Kansas City Chiefs face some tough roster decisions after a highly disappointing 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 that denied them the first three-peat in NFL history.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes is guaranteed to stay, being tied to the team on a lengthy contract. However, Travis Kelce, while having one year left on his deal, is still pondering retirement after his least productive season since he became a primary starter as a sophomore.

And then some players are eligible for the franchise tag: a temporary contract that serves as a placeholder while the Chiefs seek a more permanent solution like a new extension or trade.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a closer look at three players Kansas City could franchise tag ahead of the 2025 season.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

3 players Kansas City Chiefs could use the franchise tag on ahead of 2025 season

#3. Nick Bolton

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Nick Bolton, the unsung hero of Super Bowl LVII thanks to his 36-yard touchdown off of a recovered Jalen Hurts fumble, was a rare bright spot for Andy Reid at Super Bowl LIX two years later, helping to limit Saquon Barkley to 57 yards and no touchdowns on 25 carries.

Ad

He has been an integral component of the team's top-ranked run defense, and he deserves to have his future resolved after a rebound year of 106 tackles (73 solo), three sacks, four pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

#2. Justin Reid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Justin Reid has turned himself into an important defensive cornerstone. As the starting strong safety, he is responsible for reading opposing runners' movements and making tackles should they breach the front six/seven and cornerbacks.

Ad

He is a major reason why the secondary is one of the more stable ones in the league. And while his long-term future is being resolved, a franchise tag should be sufficient to keep him beside Bryan Cook and alongside Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

#1. Trey Smith

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty

Perhaps the biggest priority for the Chiefs besides Travis Kelce's future, Trey Smith has been a vital piece of their offensive line and is set to be a free agent soon. And unlike the quarterback whom he serves, he has no fifth-year option, being a sixth-rounder.

Ad

The trio of him, Joe Thuney and Creed Humphrey constitute one of the best interior OL trios in the league – and keeping them together is paramount to their success.

How do you think the Kansas City Chiefs will fare next season? Can they return to the Super Bowl yet again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.