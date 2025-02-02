3 players Kansas City Chiefs could part with if they lose Super Bowl 59 clash vs. Eagles

Heading to their third consecutive Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to make history by becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Super Bowl LIX will pit the Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, whom they played against two years ago. In a close contest at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the Chiefs defeated Philly in Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles are seeking vengeance against Kansas City. We may see some seasoned players depart Kansas City during the offseason if the Chiefs lose to Philadelphia on February 9.

Which players could leave the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason if they lose the Super Bowl?

1) Tight end Travis Kelce

Tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

There has been a lot of discussion regarding Travis Kelce's career and whether a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl would truly be his final game after he posted some of his lowest statistics in 2024.

Since Kelce's contract with the Chiefs expires after the 2025 season, he is still bound for another season if he wishes to stay. However, he can still decide to hang up his cleats after this season.

Although the Chiefs will want to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls, Kelce may decide to end his career if they lose next week.

2) Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins of the Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Despite his incredible NFL career, DeAndre Hopkins had never felt the buzz of playing for a real championship candidate until he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in October.

This game will be Hopkins' first-ever appearance in the Super Bowl.

For Hopkins, the Super Bowl marks a major turning point following years of perseverance and hard work. However, given that his contract is set to expire after the Super Bowl, there is a chance that the veteran wide receiver may sign with another team in the offseason if the Chiefs lose the championship.

3) Linebacker Nick Bolton

Nick Bolton of the Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Nick Bolton, who was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, is one of the players the team may not re-sign after the Super Bowl.

Although Bolton has been a key member of the Chiefs' defense in recent years, it is anticipated that he will rank among the best linebackers available in the offseason.

It may be difficult for the Chiefs to hold onto Bolton after this season because they don't currently have room for a lot of financial flexibility.

Hopefully, the team can find a way to retain Bolton, even if they lose the Super Bowl. It won't be easy, but the front office in Kansas City has a lot of experience getting things done.

