3 players Philadelphia Eagles could part with if they lose Super Bowl 59 clash vs Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game and will now play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles will seek revenge after the Chiefs beat them in Super Bowl LVII.

With that in mind, let's examine three Eagles players who could leave the franchise if they lose against the Chiefs.

Three players Philadelphia Eagles could part with if they lose Super Bowl 59

1. Milton Williams, Defensive Tackle

Milton Williams has spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Eagles and has become a contributing member of their defense. Williams' ability to pressure quarterbacks was on full display in 2024, as he racked up five sacks.

In a perfect world, the defensive tackle would be in line for a decent renewal. However, the Eagles might lack the impetus to run it back if the Kansas City Chiefs defeat them in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.

Williams has missed just one regular season game as part of the Eagles, but he started in less than half of their games in 2024. The franchise can move on from him and draft a replacement in April.

2. Josh Sweat, Edge Rusher

Josh Sweat was ever-present for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024/25 NFL season. Sweat started in 15 games in the regular season and came off the bench once. He amassed a stat line of 41 tackles and eight sacks, helping the Eagles win the NFC East title.

However, Sweat is up for a significant extension in the offseason, and whether the Eagles are ready to pay remains to be seen. His play in Super Bowl LIX will be crucial in securing the bag in Philly as he'll be tasked with putting Patrick Mahomes under pressure.

A starring performance in the big game should convince the Eagles to give Sweat what he wants during contractual negotiations. However, anything else might see the Eagles cutting their losses and parting ways with the long-time defensive stalwart.

3. Zack Baun, Linebacker

Zack Baun has been an instant hit with the Eagles in the 2024/25 season. Since joining ahead of the season, Baun has thrived in Philadelphia and is one of the first names on the team sheet.

The former New Orleans Saints standout is one starring game away from securing a significant extension with the Eagles. However, a less-than-stellar performance might give the front office cold feet.

Whatever the case is, 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception in the 2024 regular season will get Baun a great deal on his next contract.

