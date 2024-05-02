3 reasons why Cowboys should sign Tyler Boyd before Chargers pounce on ex-Bengals WR

Tyler Boyd completed his eight seasons of service with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this year and is now looking for a new home.

Writing for the SBNation website Blogging the Boys on Wednesday, Michael Howman named the veteran wide receiver one of the Dallas Cowboys' priority signings.

However, on the same day, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Boyd had also met with the Los Angeles Chargers, with a visit to the Tennessee Titans also on the docket.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

On paper, the Chargers look like the perfect destination for Boyd. They have an offensive-minded coach in Jim Harbaugh, a young quarterback in Justin Herbert and a pair of burgeoning wideouts in Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston who may want veteran guidance.

However, the Cowboys will want to get his signature before it's too late, for these reasons:

#3 An offensive revamp in Cincinnati

Ja'Marr Chase is expected to become the offensive face of the Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase is going to be the undisputed star of the Cincinnati Bengals' offense (no offense to Joe Burrow, but he lacks swagger). Tee Higgins will figure to be a solid WR2, assuming Duke Tobin can get an extension done.

While the rest of the Bengals' wideout corps leaves much to be desired, they figure to have great potential in leaning more towards two-tight end sets featuring free-agent signing Mike Gesicki and team veteran Drew Sample. Such a lineup will have no room for Boyd, so he will want to take his talents elsewhere like Arlington.

#2 WR2 potential

Michael Gallup might not have been as flashy as CeeDee Lamb.

The Dallas Cowboys are often (if not always) great at WR1s. Michael Irvin, Terrell Owens, Dez Bryant and CeeDee Lamb can attest to that.

What about WR2? It has been incosistent at best lately. Brandin Cooks has been decent. but before him, Michael Gallup looked to have that role locked down, only for a devastating ACL injury to rob him of his form.

Tyler Boyd may not prove as explosive and prolific as CeeDee Lamb, but he's still someone who can lighten his load.

#1 A statement signing by Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones has claimed that the Cowboys will go all-in.

Remember when Jerry Jones said that the Dallas Cowboys would be going all-in for a ring in 2024?

Their initial moves in both free agency seemed to contradict it. They lost multiple players, like running back Tony Pollard, to other teams. They didn't sign anyone of note, with only linebacker Eric Kendricks having some sort of clout as a one-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

And then Ezekiel Elliott came back. Suddenly, the Cowboys may not be too late in spending on major names like Boyd.

He may not be an All-Pro or Pro Bowler, but he has been a dependable player who has never gone below 600 yards in his career. And that may be exactly what the team needs.