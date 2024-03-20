The 2024 NFL Draft is just around the corner, with events in Detroit kicking off in little over a month.

As we get closer and closer to the draft, more GMs across the NFL will be fielding calls for players and/or draft picks, with draft picks often being compensation for players moving franchises.

In 2023 we saw the Carolina Panthers give up a haul that included multiple first-round picks, as well as DJ Moore to select first overall, where they took QB Bryce Young.

While the Bears don't look likely to move out of the top spot again, as they're almost set on Caleb Williams, which teams may try to trade up toward the top of the 2024 NFL Draft?

Teams that may trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders

After trying and failing to make Jimmy Garoppolo the franchise quarterback in Las Vegas, the Raiders may try to move up in what is looking like an excellent rookie QB class.

Las Vegas is currently selecting 13th overall in the upcoming NFL draft, but may aim to get into the top 7/8 picks to grab a QB like J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix or Jayden Daniels.

The Raiders did pick up Gardner Minshew in free agency, but he won't be the long-term solution at the position.

#2 - Carolina Panthers

The Panthers may be without a first-rounder in 2024. The team gave it up in the haul to grab Bryce Young. They do, however, pick twice within the first seven picks of round two, so the team may create a package to move back into the first round.

They're clearly lacking weapons for Young, who struggled mightily during his rookie year, so Carolina may pull the trigger to move back into the first round with a host of excellent receivers available.

Any of the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas or Adonai Mitchell will help massively and may not be available after round one.

After losing QB Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, the Minnesota Vikings will look to replace him in the upcoming draft.

The Vikings pick at 11th overall, but also recently acquired the 23rd overall pick from the Houston Texans. Many believe Minnesota is likely to put together a package with both of these picks to move up in the draft to get their future franchise quarterback.

While Caleb Williams looks to be off the table for the upcoming NFL draft, should a team picking high want to move back, the Vikings would be very interested if they could land a QB like Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels or J.J. McCarthy.