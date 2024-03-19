3 teams that could pull off Haason Reddick trade on the cheap feat. Sean McVay's Rams

Haason Reddick has been a consistently productive pass rusher during his NFL career so far, especially across the past four years. He has turned in four consecutive seasons with double-digit sacks, including in each of the past two with the Philadelphia Eagles. His impressive efforts also recently earned him a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Despite his success, Reddick has been involved in trade rumors during the 2024 NFL offseason. He is entering the final year of his contract, and while he has reportedly been negotiating a new deal with the Eagles, he has still been unable to agree to one. This could result in him playing for a new team next season.

Why are the Eagles shopping a Haason Reddick trade?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Haason Reddick

Most NFL players entering the final year of any contract often seek out extensions from their current teams. They usually prefer the added security of longer contracts rather than playing out the risks of a one-year deal. This is currently the situation for Hasson Reddick with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the two sides have yet to come to an agreement.

If a new contract doesn't arrive soon, Reddick could be traded prior to the 2024 NFL season. Further fueling the rumors that he could be on the move this year is the info that the Eagles recently delayed his $1 million roster bonus to April 1. This may mean that they are buying additional time to trade him before owing him the bonus money.

Haason Reddick currently carries a cap hit of nearly $22 million, but a potential trade could save the Eagles up to $16 million against the salary cap this year. His cap hit can also be decreased, depending upon the structure of a potential contract extension, whether that be in Philadelphia or somewhere else. With his roster bonus deadline approaching, a decision is likely to come soon.

3 teams that should trade for Haason Reddick

Detroit Lions

While Aidan Hutchinson is an emerging star, the Detroit Lions are thin on the edge of their defense. This has allowed opposing offensive lines to focus on Hutchinson in their blocking schemes. Adding an established threat like Reddick could open things up for both of them and give their entire defense a boost.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have been relatively weak on the edge of their defense, but defensive tackle Aaron Donald has more than made up for it. He has been one of the best overall defensive players of this generation, including three Defensive Player of the Year awards, but recently announced his retirement. The Rams are surely in need of pass rushers now, so Reddick would be a huge addition.

Chicago Bears

Montez Sweat was acquired by the Chicago Bears at the NFL trade deadline last season. They would still be wise to add another pass rusher to potentially take their defense to the next level. The franchise has been aggressive in rebuilding their roster this year in their attempts to become playoff contenders, so pursuing Haason Reddick fits the trend and also fills a need.