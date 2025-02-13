3 worst landing spots for Sam Darnold in 2025 ft. New York Jets and more

Sam Darnold was in the MVP conversation for the first half of the 2024 regular season and had by far the best season of his professional career. Darnold was instrumental in guiding the Minnesota Vikings to the playoffs, and his connection with Justin Jefferson was undeniable.

However, Darnold may leave the Vikings following his Pro Bowl season. Vikings' 2024 NFL draft first-round pick J. J. McCarthy is returning from injury, and the team is leaning towards having him as their QB1. Furthermore, Darnold's performance in the Vikings' wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams left much to be desired.

With that in mind, let's examine three of the least favorable landing spots for the former third-overall draft pick.

Three worst landing spots for Sam Darnold in 2025

3. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will be in the market for a backup quarterback for the oft-injured Tua Tagovailoa. Sam Darnold could be one of the players high on their list, especially after his performance in the just-concluded season.

While the move could be a stroke of genius for the Dolphins, it doesn't make for good optics in Darnold's career. The USC product would be better off occupying the QB1 role on his next team. He's not getting younger and could attract a much better contract as a starter rather than a priority backup.

2. New York Giants

The New York Giants are searching for a new quarterback. They've moved on from Daniel Jones and finished with a record of 3-14 in the 2024/25 season. Hence, Sam Darnold could be a solid option for a franchise looking to finally leave the doldrums of the NFC East.

While the move could be splendid for the Giants, it could backfire for Darnold. That's because the Giants don't have an elite offensive line, have limited offensive weapons, and are likely to draft Shedeur Sanders if he's still available at the 3rd pick in the 2025 draft.

That means there's a chance he warms the bench for a high-priority rookie. Plus, even if he plays, there's the risk of him performing poorly due to limited protection and iffy passing options.

1. New York Jets

The New York Jets have a new head coach, and the franchise has already decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers. That means there's a QB1 slot available for a skilled quarterback.

Remember, the Jets were the team that selected Sam Darnold in 2018, so he knows a lot about their inability to put a quarterback in a winning situation. Yes, there's new management in New York, but old habits hardly go away.

Hence, Darnold will be better served joining another franchise than the one that gave up on him after just 38 games as a starter.

