3 WRs that could get traded before the 2024 NFL Draft feat. Tee Higgins

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan, from Apr. 25 to 27. While teams continue to evaluate draft prospects and build up their draft boards, some players in the league may be on the move in the coming days.

Last year, Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets before the draft, which allowed both the Green Bay Packers and the Jets to plan their draft strategy accordingly.

As a result, multiple teams could be active in the trade market until the draft to improve their roster Here are three wide receivers who could be moved before the Draft in Detroit.

WRs that could get traded before the 2024 NFL Draft

#1 Tee Higgins: Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins: Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals

After the Cincinnati Bengals used the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, the wide receiver requested a trade from the franchise. Although teams are interested in trading for him, so far no progress has been made, but that could change in the coming days.

Higgins recently said that he 'anticipates' playing for the Bengals this season despite requesting a trade, but if the franchise receives a good offer, they might trade him away.

With Joe Burrow signing a five-year $275 million contract extension last year and Ja'Marr Chase also expected to sign a market-resetting deal soon, it will be tough for the Bengals to extend Higgins.

As a result, the franchise might look to trade him instead of losing him for free next year.

#2. Brandon Aiyuk: San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk: San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Chargers

Brandon Aiyuk is another player who has been the center of attention throughout the offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is in the final year of his contract, and, so far, no progress has been made on a potential contract extension.

It's widely expected that Aiyuk will get traded soon, and teams like the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers remain the frontrunners to land him. Last season, Aiyuk had 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 16 games.

He could become a true WR1 for multiple teams around the league and will certainly get top-of-the-market money, which the 49ers, unfortunately, can't afford to give him.

#3 Courtland Sutton: Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton: Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton is another player who could get traded before the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Denver Broncos released Russell Wilson earlier this offseason, and they will not be a contender this season. As a result, they may be better off trading the 28-year-old player for draft assets.

Sutton, who signed a four-year $60.8 million contract extension with the Broncos in 2021 has had decent production for his team but could have a better impact on a contending team.

The Broncos are likely to draft a quarterback this year, and it will take time for them to become a contender. Hence, they might look to part ways with all their veterans to clear cap space, get back draft capital and build from the start.

Last season Sutton played 16 games and had 59 receptions for 772 yards. He scored 10 touchdowns while averaging 48.3 yards per game and 13.1 yards per reception.

