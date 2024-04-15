4 Brandon Aiyuk trade packages that could move the needle for 49ers 

Brandon Aiyuk is entering the final year of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers, and there is an expectation that the wide receiver could get traded in the upcoming months.

As per Spotrac, the 49ers only have $7.07 million in cap space this year and will be -$30.05 million next year as presently constructed. Extending Aiyuk is nearly impossible for the franchise, which is why trading him will be a tough but beneficial decision for them.

Here are some potential trade packages that the 49ers could receive for Aiyuk:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers parted ways with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason and desperately need another receiver. They are projected to have $107 million in cap space next year and can afford to offer a good deal to Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk and Justin Herbert could form a solid duo for years to come as new coach Jim Harbaugh continues to build a Super Bowl-contending roster.

Potential trade package: 2024 second-round, 2025 third-round pick along with a 2024 sixth-round pick for Brandon Aiyuk and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

#2 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rumored to be the most likely landing spot for Brandon Aiyuk, and the wide receiver has hinted that he may like to play under Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers have traded away Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers and could look to get Aiyuk to pair with George Pickens. The franchise is projected to have $75.6 million in cap space next year and could easily offer a long-term deal to Arizona State product.

Potential trade package: 2024 second-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick for Brandon Aiyuk.

#3 New England Patriots

New England Patriots Introduce Jerod Mayo as Head Coach

The New England Patriots arguably have the worst roster in the NFL. They are likely to draft a quarterback with the third overall pick and need another quality receiver on their roster.

The franchise has $53.7 million in cap space and is projected to have $196.2 million in cap space next year. They can easily offer the best contract to Aiyuk, and that could make the wide receiver convince the franchise to trade him to the Patriots.

He will be the clear-cut WR1 in New England, which could set him up for another potential payday later in his career.

Potential trade package: 2024 second and a 2025 third-round pick for Brandon Aiyuk.

#4 Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers recently traded for Diontae Johnson, but they need another top receiver on their roster. Trading for Aiyuk is a possibility for the franchise, as they will also keep their tabs on Tee Higgins' situation in Cincinnati.

The Panthers might be too aggressive in their pursuit of Aiyuk. However, since they are projected to have $53.7 million in cap space next year, they can afford the 49ers star and could try to land him.

Potential trade package: 2024 third, 2025 fourth, and 2025 sixth-round pick for Brandon Aiyuk and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Potential Brandon Aiyuk trade packages ranked

Brandon Aiyuk: San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons

If the 49ers make up their mind on trading Aiyuk, then they will receive plenty of offers. Based on the potential trade packages mentioned above, here are their rankings in terms of what will benefit the 49ers the most.

Patriots' offer of 2024 second and a 2025 third-round pick for Aiyuk. Chargers' offer of 2024 second-round, 2025 third-round pick along with a 2024 sixth-round pick for Aiyuk and a 2024 fifth-round pick. Steelers' offer of a 2024 second-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick for Aiyuk. Panthers' offer of 2024 third, 2025 fourth, and 2025 sixth-round pick for Brandon Aiyuk and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

The Los Angeles Chargers have the fifth overall pick in the upcoming draft, and they could trade down to get draft assets in return.

The Chargers can potentially offer the best deal available for Aiyuk, but nothing is certain as Jim Harbaugh might look to improve other positions of need on the roster instead of getting the 26-year-old player.

#Note: All the salary cap projections are taken from Spotrac.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback