4 players who could bag Super Bowl MVP for Chiefs-Eagles rematch ft. Saquon Barkley

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won the Super Bowl MVP award three times in his career, including twice in the past two years. Mahomes will be targeting a three-peat of Super Bowls and MVP awards when Kansas City faces the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9. Furthermore, there are a few other players who could rival the Chiefs signal-caller for the Super Bowl MVP award this year.

The Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl this year is effectively a rematch of the big game from 2023. Ahead of the postseason finale, here's a look at four candidates who could win the Super Bowl MVP award.

4 players who could win the Super Bowl MVP in Chiefs-Eagles clash

#1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley is one of the favorites to win the MVP award at Super Bowl 59. The Eagles running back has enjoyed a stellar season and postseason thus far, recording 12 100+ rushing yards games and two games with 200+ rushing yards.

If the Eagles win and Barkley drops a 100+ rushing yards game with a few touchdowns along the way, the RB can clinch the MVP award.

#2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes is once again in the running to win the MVP award at a Super Bowl. The Chiefs quarterback has led the team's offense expertly this season.

Kansas City has lost just one game all season with Mahomes as its starter. If the Chiefs complete their three-peat and Mahomes throws a couple of touchdown passes to secure the victory, he could get a three-peat of Super Bowl MVP awards.

#3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts will lead the Eagles' offense at the Super Bowl, and he could win the MVP if he guides Philly to victory. The quarterback has also been a revelation with his running game, having rushed for 18 touchdowns this season.

If Hurts can be efficient with his passing and running against the Chiefs, he could take home the MVP award with a Super Bowl ring.

#4. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce has had a relatively quiet season compared to his usual high standards. However, the Chiefs tight end has the opportunity to step up at the biggest stage and potentially win the Super Bowl MVP against the Eagles.

Kelce has scored just two touchdowns in his last nine games, but if he combines with Mahomes for a few scores to beat Philly, the tight end can take home the individual MVP award.

