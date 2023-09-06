NFL
40 Chris Olave-inspired Fantasy Football names to try out in 2023 season

New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave

Chris Olave had an impressive rookie season with the New Orleans Saints in 2022. The receiver racked up 1,042 yards and four touchdowns on 72 receptions. Olave will now be hoping to build on his performances from last season. The 23-year-old will also be a popular fantasy pick for the upcoming 2023 NFL campaign.

Last year, Olave recorded 126.2 fantasy points across 15 games, averaging 8.4 FPPG. He is expected to produce better numbers in his second season with the Saints.

Olave looked sharp in New Orleans' preseason games. He appeared to have formed a strong partnership with quarterback Derek Carr. It will be interesting to see how the duo fares in 2023.

40 of the best Chris Olave-inspired fantasy football team names

Coming up with a creative and unique fantasy football team name is important before the NFL season begins. Moreover, having one that matches the names of your favorite players can make you stand out from the rest.

If you want to create a team name around New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave, we've got you covered.

List of Chris Olave Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

  1. The Olave Empire
  2. The Olave Experience
  3. Chris' Pigskin Pioneers
  4. Olave's Touchdown Tango
  5. Olave's High-Flying Heroes
  6. Olave's Yards and Beyond
  7. Chris' Scoring Society
  8. Chris and the Gridiron Greats
  9. The Chris Connection
  10. Chris' Game Day Dominators
  11. The Chris Crew
  12. Olave's Endzone Elite
  13. Olave's Yardage Yardbirds
  14. Olave's First Down Force
  15. The Olave Offensive
  16. Chris' Championship Chasers
  17. Olave's Record Breakers
  18. Chris' League Lockdown
  19. Chris' Catch Masters
  20. Olave's Endzone Enthusiasts
  21. Chris' Point Producers
  22. Olave's Skyward Surges
  23. Chris' Fantasy Fanatics
  24. Chris' Gridiron Grind
  25. Chris' Field Generals
  26. Chris Cross Apple Sauce
  27. Saint Chris
  28. Olave Ole Ole
  29. Always Chrismas
  30. Oh, Chris!
  31. Down in the New Olaves
  32. As Hot as Olave
  33. Olave Me Alone
  34. Chris Me Beneath the Mistletoe
  35. Olave and the Chipmunks
  36. Thrill to Olave
  37. Chase Chris
  38. Run That by Chris
  39. Marvelous Chris
  40. Olave You, Always!

