40 Chris Olave-inspired Fantasy Football names to try out in 2023 season

Chris Olave had an impressive rookie season with the New Orleans Saints in 2022. The receiver racked up 1,042 yards and four touchdowns on 72 receptions. Olave will now be hoping to build on his performances from last season. The 23-year-old will also be a popular fantasy pick for the upcoming 2023 NFL campaign.

Last year, Olave recorded 126.2 fantasy points across 15 games, averaging 8.4 FPPG. He is expected to produce better numbers in his second season with the Saints.

Olave looked sharp in New Orleans' preseason games. He appeared to have formed a strong partnership with quarterback Derek Carr. It will be interesting to see how the duo fares in 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

40 of the best Chris Olave-inspired fantasy football team names

New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Coming up with a creative and unique fantasy football team name is important before the NFL season begins. Moreover, having one that matches the names of your favorite players can make you stand out from the rest.

If you want to create a team name around New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave, we've got you covered.

List of Chris Olave Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

The Olave Empire The Olave Experience Chris' Pigskin Pioneers Olave's Touchdown Tango Olave's High-Flying Heroes Olave's Yards and Beyond Chris' Scoring Society Chris and the Gridiron Greats The Chris Connection Chris' Game Day Dominators The Chris Crew Olave's Endzone Elite Olave's Yardage Yardbirds Olave's First Down Force The Olave Offensive Chris' Championship Chasers Olave's Record Breakers Chris' League Lockdown Chris' Catch Masters Olave's Endzone Enthusiasts Chris' Point Producers Olave's Skyward Surges Chris' Fantasy Fanatics Chris' Gridiron Grind Chris' Field Generals Chris Cross Apple Sauce Saint Chris Olave Ole Ole Always Chrismas Oh, Chris! Down in the New Olaves As Hot as Olave Olave Me Alone Chris Me Beneath the Mistletoe Olave and the Chipmunks Thrill to Olave Chase Chris Run That by Chris Marvelous Chris Olave You, Always!

Also read: 500+ Funny Fantasy Football Team Names 2023