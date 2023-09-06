40 Chris Olave-inspired Fantasy Football names to try out in 2023 season

Chris Olave had an impressive rookie season with the New Orleans Saints in 2022. The receiver racked up 1,042 yards and four touchdowns on 72 receptions. Olave will now be hoping to build on his performances from last season. The 23-year-old will also be a popular fantasy pick for the upcoming 2023 NFL campaign.
Last year, Olave recorded 126.2 fantasy points across 15 games, averaging 8.4 FPPG. He is expected to produce better numbers in his second season with the Saints.
Olave looked sharp in New Orleans' preseason games. He appeared to have formed a strong partnership with quarterback Derek Carr. It will be interesting to see how the duo fares in 2023.
40 of the best Chris Olave-inspired fantasy football team names
🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!
Coming up with a creative and unique fantasy football team name is important before the NFL season begins. Moreover, having one that matches the names of your favorite players can make you stand out from the rest.
If you want to create a team name around New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave, we've got you covered.
List of Chris Olave Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:
- The Olave Empire
- The Olave Experience
- Chris' Pigskin Pioneers
- Olave's Touchdown Tango
- Olave's High-Flying Heroes
- Olave's Yards and Beyond
- Chris' Scoring Society
- Chris and the Gridiron Greats
- The Chris Connection
- Chris' Game Day Dominators
- The Chris Crew
- Olave's Endzone Elite
- Olave's Yardage Yardbirds
- Olave's First Down Force
- The Olave Offensive
- Chris' Championship Chasers
- Olave's Record Breakers
- Chris' League Lockdown
- Chris' Catch Masters
- Olave's Endzone Enthusiasts
- Chris' Point Producers
- Olave's Skyward Surges
- Chris' Fantasy Fanatics
- Chris' Gridiron Grind
- Chris' Field Generals
- Chris Cross Apple Sauce
- Saint Chris
- Olave Ole Ole
- Always Chrismas
- Oh, Chris!
- Down in the New Olaves
- As Hot as Olave
- Olave Me Alone
- Chris Me Beneath the Mistletoe
- Olave and the Chipmunks
- Thrill to Olave
- Chase Chris
- Run That by Chris
- Marvelous Chris
- Olave You, Always!
Also read: 500+ Funny Fantasy Football Team Names 2023
Why Does The NBA Hate The Next Usain Bolt?! And Who Is He??!