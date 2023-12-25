49ers vs Ravens inactives: Who is out for Week 16’s MNF showdown?

The Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers meet in a true heavyweight clash as both teams are the current No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences.
The Ravens and the 49ers possess Pro Bowl-caliber talent on both sides of the ball, as the game looks and feels like a Super Bowl preview.
Who will emerge victorious at Levi's Stadium is anyone's guess, as is who will be suiting up for Monday Night Football.
So, who will play tonight in what could be a "Game of the Year" in Week 16? Let's take a look.
NFL inactive today for Ravens vs. 49ers
- Jalyn Armour-Davis OUT
- Arthur Maulet OUT
- Zay Flowers QUESTIONABLE
- Malik Hamm QUESTIONABLE
- Arik Armstead OUT
- Oren Burks OUT
- Ross Dwelley OUT
- Jauan Jennings OUT
- DT Javon Hargrave QUESTIONABLE
- Elijah Mitchell QUESTIONABLE
So both teams have their injury issues heading into this one, and key players will be missing from this heavyweight contest. Baltimore will hope that Zay Flowers can go, while the 49ers will want Elijah Mitchell to pair with Christan McCaffrey as part of their superb rushing attack.
Who should you start today for the Ravens vs the 49ers?
Players you could start for your fantasy team tonight include but are not limited to Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Lamar Jackson, George Kittle and Brock Purdy.
Baltimore has the first-ranked defense in points allowed (just 16.1/g). We imagine the team will be hard-pressed to keep the much-vaunted 49ers offense under that.
Baltimore also is joint leader in sacks in the NFL (50), and that looms as a critical way to throw off this 49ers juggernaut - get after Purdy.
With a host of offensive weapons in Samuel, Kittle, Aiyuk, and McCaffrey, the 49ers can score from anywhere on the field. This will be a critical battle that Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald should win tonight.
Both teams sit at 11-3 heading into this game, which has all the makings of a great Christmas Day game. Just who will come out on top is a fascinating battle, and it could be a Super Bowl preview.