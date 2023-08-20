5 artists that should be considered to headline Super Bowl LVIII 

Taylor Swift became the latest artist to turn down the Super Bowl halftime show. She is currently in the midst of re-recording six of her original studio albums so she can own them and has two more to record with one additional one scheduled for release in October. After that, she may finally give in to the NFL's pleas, but not for the Super Bowl in February.

As a result, the league is still in search of top talent to headline the halftime show. Rihanna did it last time and will be a tough act to follow. Nevertheless, here are some popular artists who should be considered.

Who the NFL should look to for the Super Bowl halftime show

5) Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is already the subject of rampant rumors regarding her participation in the Super Bowl halftime show. She hasn't commented, so they remain just that. Still, she is one of the most popular artists out there, but she's probably not too big or too busy to do the show. She's been in and out of the upper echelon of celebrity status over her life, and the big game would skyrocket her status once more.

4) Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande in concert

Ariana Grande is one of the biggest names in music with one of the most recognizable voices working today. She has a massive resume that is missing a show of this caliber. She has plenty of iconic songs and a devoted fan base that would make her an excellent choice for the Super Bowl in 2024.

3) Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny possesses the unique ability to reach two segments of music fans. The Latino popstar makes music for his community, but it's becoming extremely popular among the non-Spanish speaking crowds as well. With the NFL's desire to expand globally and increase the diversity in their audience, the Grammy-winning artist is perhaps the best choice to achieve a lot of goals.

2) Post Malone

Post Malone could do the Super Bowl halftime show

Fresh off the release of his fifth studio album AUSTIN, there are very few popstars with as much popularity as Post Malone. The singer songwriter has a unique talent for making songs that span multiple genres, so he would be a great choice for variety at the halftime show. He's touring the world now and sells out most venues, so imagine what he could do at the Super Bowl. There's even a Change.org petition to get Malone into the Super Bowl, so this is clearly a popular choice.

1) Harry Styles

There are a lot of rumors that Harry Styles, the reigning Album of the Year Grammy winner, could be considered for the halftime show. The superstar is perhaps the only one on the shortlist that could rival the starpower of Taylor Swift, who unfortunately declined. He's not as popular, but he also sells out massive venues on tours and he's probably the most recognizable name on this list. With three albums full of popular hits, as well as some old One Direction songs, he would make for a great show.

