5 best DTs Chiefs should target in 2025 NFL Draft feat. Walter Nolan and more

The Kansas City Chiefs could use some defensive additions via the 2025 NFL draft. The Chiefs are phenomenal talent evaluators so their fans will enter the draft window with optimism.

With that being said, let's look at five of the best DTs that the Chiefs should target in this year's draft.

Five best DTs Chiefs should target in 2025 NFL Draft

5. T.J. Sanders, South Carolina Gamecocks

T.J. Sanders was key to the South Carolina Gamecocks' success during his collegiate career. The versatile defensive tackle earned All-SEC nods for his tenacity when facing opposing interior linemen.

Sanders possesses the explosive ability to be an asset on Steve Spagnuolo's defense. Of course, he could improve on his physicality. Using a third-round pick on Sanders could end up being great value in a couple of seasons.

4. Darius Alexander, Toledo

Darius Alexander is a big defender with surprisingly nimble footwork. Alexander thrived in Toledo as arguably the team's best defensive tackle.

Alexander is known to breeze past blockers, and use his heavy hands to reach the opposing quarterback. It's a skill set that'll do him wonders at the next level. His skill set should see him off the board in the early stages of the third round.

3. Shemar Turner, Texas A&M Aggies

Shemar Turner has the potential to be the diamond in the rough of a stacked defensive tackle draft class. Turner is an explosive, versatile and dynamic interior player.

Turner excelled with the Aggies in 2023, but regressed in the recently concluded 2024 CFB season. Hence, he could be an interesting project DT for the Chiefs. Expect him off the board late in the second round.

2. Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Kenneth Grant is one of the most pro-ready defensive tackles in this year's class. Grant is an athletic specimen with the aggression required to strike fear into the heart of opposing players.

The Michigan Wolverines standout will likely be off the board in the first round. The Chiefs could be lucky enough to select him with their late first-round pick.

1. Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

Walter Nolen is a quick and efficient defensive tackle fresh off wreaking havoc with the Ole Miss Rebels. Nolen stood out due to his high motor, agility and speed.

Furthermore, Nolen has the heavy hands required to be a plus starter at DT in the NFL. Hence, the Chiefs should look to bring him in as early as possible in next month's draft.

