5 best first-round draft picks in Atlanta Falcons’ history feat. Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons have a rich history of selecting players in the first round of the NFL draft this century, including players like Michael Vick, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. However, the team has a longer history of success in the draft.

The top five players the Falcons have ever selected in the first round of the NFL draft will be ranked in this article.

Ranking the Atlanta Falcons' best first-round picks in history

#5 - Deion Sanders (cornerback) - No. 5 overall, 1989

The Atlanta Falcons selected Deion Sanders with the fifth overall pick in the 1989 NFL draft. He started right away and contributed significantly to the team's defense, where he remained until the 1993 campaign.

Sanders had 10 touchdowns (two punt returns, three kick returns, three defensive and two receptions), 24 interceptions and three pick-sixes during his tenure with the Falcons. He also led the league in 1992 with two return touchdowns and 1,067 kickoff return yards.

The standout cornerback was selected to the All-Pro team three times during his five years in Atlanta. He was also a Pro Bowler from 1991 to 1993.

#4 - Roddy White (wide receiver) - No. 27 overall, 2005

Roddy White, who finished his 11-year career with the Atlanta Falcons as their all-time receiving yard record holder (10,863), is regarded by many as one of the team's finest wide receivers of all time.

White was selected as a 2005 draft pick and went on to make four Pro Bowls and one First-team All-Pro in 2010. He was No. 1 in the league in catches (115) and receiving yards (1,389) during his All-Pro season. He finished second in catches (115) in 2011 during another brilliant individual run.

During his time with the team, White also assisted Atlanta in making it to the playoffs four times. He was enshrined into the Falcons Ring of Honor upon his retirement.

#3 - Mike Kenn (offensive tackle) - No. 13 overall, 1978

Mike Kenn was the epitome of dependability and consistency throughout his 17-year career with the Atlanta Falcons, starting all 251 games.

Kenn holds the franchise record for both games played and games started for Atlanta. He was a Pro Bowler for five years in a row from 1980 to 1984 and was chosen as a first-team All-Pro player three times.

The Falcons never won a postseason game while Kenn was a member of the team, which is the only real setback to his career with them.

#2 - Julio Jones (wide receiver) - No. 6 overall, 2011

Julio Jones caught 848 passes for 12,896 yards and 61 scores in 135 games during his ten years with the Falcons. During that period, he finished as joint-top in receptions once and led the NFL in receiving yards twice.

Jones' performance with the Falcons, where he became the quickest player in the league's history to rack up 10,000 career receiving yards, has earned him a reputation as one of the best receivers of his generation.

During his tenure with the Falcons, Jones made the cut for seven Pro Bowls, including six straight from 2014 to 2019, was selected to the first-team All-Pro two times and to the second-team All-Pro thrice.

#1 - Matt Ryan (quarterback) - No. 3 overall, 2008

In his 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Matt Ryan won MVP, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, made four Pro Bowl selections and one First-team All-Pro nod. He also guided the team to three division crowns and six playoff berths.

Ryan had the best season of his career in 2016, winning MVP and leading the Falcons to a Super Bowl LI berth. He had seven touchdowns and zero interceptions going into the Big Game that year, but his Falcons lost to the New England Patriots.

Ryan had a winning 120-102 record with the Falcons and was a reliable player for the team throughout his time.

