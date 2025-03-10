5 best first-round draft picks in Denver Broncos history feat. Pat Surtain II

The Denver Broncos have an extensive record of selecting players in the first round of the NFL Draft, dating back to 1961 when the team began operations.

The Broncos are among the most successful teams in the league because of the building blocks the draft helped create, even though trades have accounted for many of their most significant acquisitions.

The top players selected by the Broncos in the first round of the NFL Draft will be examined in this article.

Ranking the Denver Broncos’ best first-round picks in history

#5 - Pat Surtain II (cornerback) - No. 9 overall, 2021

Pat Surtain has already established himself as the NFL's top cornerback in just four years. Surtain is exceptionally talented and technically solid, having earned three Pro Boand and two first-team All-Pros in his short career.

In his career, Surtain has recorded 47 pass deflections, 232 tackles, two defensive touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He was voted the 2024 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 45 total tackles, 11 pass deflections, one forced fumble, four interceptions, one fumble recovery, and a score in 16 games.

Surtain, still only 24 years old, is headed toward a career that will likely earn him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

#4 - Louis Wright (cornerback) - No. 17 overall, 1975

One of the greatest defensive backs to ever play for the Denver Broncos, Louis Wright was an iconic piece in defense throughout his 12-year NFL career. He was selected for five All-Pro teams (four of which were first-team) and five Pro Bowls.

Wright played 166 games (165 starts) for the Broncos, mostly as a cornerback and consistently showed his excellent skills in tackling and stopping runs. He ranks fourth in the franchise's history with 26 career interceptions. He also had 11 fumble recoveries (one of which was returned for a score) and 360 interception yards.

In 1993, Louis Wright was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in recognition of his accomplishments with the team.

#3 - Randy Gradishar (linebacker) - No. 14 overall, 1974

Randy Gradishar was a formidable force during his ten seasons in Denver and is remembered as the anchor of the renowned Orange Crush defense of the Denver Broncos in the late 1970s and early 1980s. During his playing career, he was seen as one of the most intelligent tacklers in the game because of his ability to figure out moves fast and respond accordingly.

Most famously, Gradishar was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1978, the year he led the Broncos to their first-ever Super Bowl.

Gradishar is one of just ten players in his position in history to have at least 20 career interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. He was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024 after finishing his career with seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro selections.

#2 - Von Miller (linebacker) - No. 2 overall, 2011

Von Miller played his first 10 and a half seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos after being selected with the second overall pick in the 2011 draft. He played in two Super Bowls with the Broncos, winning one and winning MVP of the Big Game in 2016. He was also named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first year.

Miller earned three first-team All-Pro selections, four second-team All-Pro selections, and eight Pro Bowls while playing for the Broncos. Additionally, he placed second two times in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Von Miller's spectacular run in the 2015 playoffs, during which he produced five sacks and six quarterback hits, will live on in the memories of every Denver Broncos fan. He also was involved in two forced fumbles that led to the Broncos' only two touchdowns in Super Bowl 50.

#1 - John Elway (quarterback) - No. 1 overall, 1983

John Elway is not just the best player in the annals of the Denver Broncos, but he is also among the finest passers in NFL history. The Broncos would not have been one of the league's most successful teams without him.

Technically, it wasn't the Broncos that selected Elway in the draft, as the team spent its No. 4 overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft on offensive lineman Chris Hinton. However, with Elway unwilling to play for the Baltimore Colts, he joined Denver in a trade that saw Hinton move to Baltimore.

On his path to becoming an NFL legend, Elway went on to guide Denver to two Super Bowl titles. He also spearheaded the team's five wins in six AFC Championship games during his 16-year tenure with the Broncos.

By the end of the 1998 season, when he retired, Elway had 148 wins, the most in the NFL at the time. He also received three All-Pro nods and nine Pro Bowl selections during his career. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility - 2004.

Elway also worked in a variety of administrative roles, including general manager, for 11 years after his playing career ended.

