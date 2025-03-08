5 best first-round draft picks in New York Jets’ history feat. Darrelle Revis

While that hasn't happened often in recent years, the New York Jets will try to choose wisely with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft in April.

The majority of the team's first-round draft selections from the last few years may make you wonder. But in decades past, a few of the franchise's first-round selections went on to make their impact and even achieved legendary status with the team.

Below is a ranking of the top five players the Jets have ever selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

Ranking the New York Jets’ best first-round picks in history

#5. KeyShawn Johnson (wide receiver) - No. 1 overall, 1996

KeyShawn Johnson was selected by the New York Jets in the 1996 NFL draft, making him one of just three wide receivers ever picked first overall. Even though many thought Johnson failed to live up to the promise of a No. 1 pick, he was still a fantastic player for the Jets.

In his four seasons with the Jets, Johnson caught 305 passes for 4,108 yards and 31 touchdowns. All of those stats are in the top 12 in team history, despite his brief stint.

#4. D'Brickashaw Ferguson (offensive tackle) - No. 4 overall, 2006

Clearly possessing a unique blend of size, strength and quickness, D'Brickashaw Ferguson was selected by the New York Jets with the fourth pick in the 2006 NFL draft. He was a special prospect because of all these attributes, and throughout his 10 years with the Jets, he was able to fulfill his potential as a standout left tackle.

Ferguson's remarkable durability, unwavering efficiency and competence throughout his tenure in New York secured him a position in the Jets' Ring of Honor following his retirement in 2016.

During his stint in the league, Ferguson never missed a game or practice and was referred to as an "ironman" for his superhuman toughness. He started 160 regular-season games and seven postseason games. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

#3. Ken O'Brien (quarterback) - No. 23 overall, 1983

Ken O'Brien spent nine seasons with the New York Jets from 1984 to 1992, earning a standing as the team's most productive quarterback since Joe Namath. In addition to recording 124 touchdowns during his tenure with the Jets, he is second only behind Namath in the team's passing yard total, with 24,386.

O'Brien received his first Pro Bowl selection in 1985, the same year he was voted the AFC Player of the Year. In 1991, he had his second and last Pro Bowl season, throwing for 3,300 yards.

#2. Darrelle Revis (cornerback) - No. 14 overall, 2007

Darrelle Revis is still regarded as one of the best cornerbacks of all time because of his stellar track record as a shutdown CB who locked down rival teams' best receivers during his NFL career, which he spent primarily with the New York Jets.

Revis' stellar 2009 season with the Jets earned him second place in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. He also made three consecutive All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowls in New York. He recorded 388 total tackles, 112 passes defended, three defensive touchdowns and 25 interceptions there as well.

The Jets were able to make consecutive trips to the AFC championship game in 2009 and 2010, thanks in large part to Revis' exceptional play. His legacy as a Jets legend was further cemented in 2023 when he was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

#1. Joe Namath (quarterback) - No. 1 overall, 1965

One of the most dynamic and skilled passers in the game, Joe Namath played for the New York Jets for 12 years, from 1965 to 1976. He is most known for his MVP performance in Super Bowl III, when he recorded 17 completions for 206 yards in the Jets' thrilling 16-7 upset of the Baltimore Colts.

Despite never winning another postseason game, Namath was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985 for that epic performance to help his team secure a victory in Super Bowl III and his phenomenal passing.

AFL Rookie of the Year in 1965, AFL Championship MVP, AFL MVP, NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1974, one-time NFL passing yards leader, one-time NFL passing touchdowns leader, one Pro Bowl and one All-Pro selection are among Namath's other career accomplishments.

