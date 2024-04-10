5 best LSU Tigers players to watch out for in 2024 NFL draft ft. Malik Nabers 

The LSU Tigers have provided us with some of the most exciting players in recent years and the 2024 NFL draft promises to be no different. In a league where Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks and Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are top wide receivers, LSU players are certain to be in demand.

And that is exactly what is expected to happen in the 2024 NFL draft as well. They have two of the best wide receivers and a top-notch quarterback, who could change the futures of some franchises for years to come. Here are the top prospects from the varsity.

Top 5 LSU Tigers players in 2024 NFL draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - Mekhi Wingo, DT

Standing at 6-foot-0 and weighing 284 lbs, Mekhi Wingo runs a 4.85 40-yard dash. He brings explosive quickness from his stance and can redirect effectively laterally. He can play in multiple schemes and has a great motor. His combination of athleticism and strength also makes it very difficult for others to combat him, either in the passing game or the running game.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Along with the positives, there has to be an acknowledgment that he might not be immediately ready to start. He still needs to learn some pass protection schemes, especially because of his undersized stature in the NFL. But coming out of the 2024 NFL draft, this LSU Tigers prospect could easily find his place as a kick blocker on some special teams from the first day.

#4 - Maason Smith, DT

At 306 lbs and 6-foot-5, Maason Smith is not undersized. And it's not just brute size that he brings into the equation. He has great acceleration on his first step and moves effectively across the line. He is equally adept at using his reach and leverage to set the edge for the run, as he is good with techniques for pass-rushing. He is versatile and can vary his point of attack across the line.

He still needs to bring finesse into his game for the NFL level and that means knowing how to get past double teams and not only relying on force. Another concern is that he has been injured in college and general managers looking to draft him in the 2024 NFL draft might have durability concerns. But that aside, any team that takes a chance on this LSU Tigers player stands to win.

#3 - Brian Thomas Jr., WR

In a deep wide receiver class in the 2024 NFL draft, Brian Thomas still makes the top echelons. At 6-foot-3, 209 lbs, and a 4.33-second 40-yard dash, he brings rare size and quickness to his game. But is not just speed and acceleration when it comes to him. He is elite and exhibits quick stops and changes in directions.

The only knock on him is his late development as a player and scouts having only the 2023 LSU Tigers season to reach a conclusion on him. But his ability to separate on deep routes, fluid motion, and speed should make him an enticing prospect. He is a clean catcher of the ball and understands his assignments well. A bit more development is required, though, in short and intermediate routes.

#2 - Jayden Daniels, QB

If the 2024 NFL draft was based purely on the 2023 college season, then there would be no question that the LSU Tigers quarterback would be the consensus first pick. Jayden Daniels had a ridiculous season, leading in every statistical category and winning the Heisman Trophy.

He has a prototypical 6-foot-3 frame with an atypical 4.5 time on the 40-yard dash. His quickness in running is complemented by his elusiveness in the pocket. He has elite arm strength and an ability to throw on the run. More consistency in his throwing motion and some good coaching that can help him with the progressions as the play gets extended can only help, as these are the only minor chinks in his armor.

#1 - Malik Nabers, WR

The best player coming out of the LSU Tigers program for the 2024 NFL draft has to be Malik Nabers. He will be among the top two receivers off the board along with Marvin Harrison Jr. At least, that seems to be the consensus position.

He is 6-foot-0 and weighs 200 lbs and runs a 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds. Nabers is good as a multi-role wide receiver and can play in any scheme at any position. He has a great understanding of the game but his route tree needs some additions. There are few weaknesses, if any, and if he can sustain the intensity of a 17-game schedule, he can torment defenders for years to come.