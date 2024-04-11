5 best Michigan Wolverines players to watch out for in 2024 NFL draft feat. J.J. McCarthy 

The Michigan Wolverines greatly elevated their profile in the upcoming 2024-25 NFL season by winning the national title.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh parlayed his success into a return to the pro coaching ranks with the Los Angeles Chargers. A few of his assistants have made the jump with him.

And soon, a good number of players from his former team will join him in the pros. Here's a look at the five foremost members of that crop.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 Michigan Wolverines players to keep an eye on in 2024 NFL draft

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

#1) J.J. McCarthy

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington

Quarterbacks are often, if not always, the top commodities in an NFL draft. They are the leaders of a team – the men who get most, if not all the credit for a team's success or failure.

Judging by McCarthy's exceptional collegiate performance (undefeated; 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns), he figures to be someone to trade up for.

#2) Blake Corum

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington

Running back is not exactly the deepest position in the 2024 NFL draft; however, Blake Corum is still an intriguing prospect worth scouting.

This 5-foot-8, 213-pound rusher was dominant as a senior, rushing for over 1,000 yards for the second straight time and becoming the Wolverines' most prolific scorer on the ground with 27 for the season and 58 overall.

Such historic productivity makes him an appealing prospect for, say, the Dallas Cowboys, who badly need a running back after whiffing in free agency and the trade market.

#3) Zak Zinter

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington

Zak Zinter did not play in the national title game because of a fracture in his leg, but he had done more than enough to warrant consideration as a top offensive line prospect.

The right guard showcased top-notch strength, footwork and smarts that allowed Corum to dissect front sevens en route to his historic rushing performance. Once his leg fully heals, he can be counted on to do the same in the pros.

#4) Jaylan Harrell

Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan

A monstrous rushing offense was not the only thing Michigan had during its title run. On the other side of the ball, the Wolverines also boasted some top-notch defenders.

Jaylen Harrell was among those defenders. As a full-time starter, he had 31 tackles (15 solo) with nine for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and was critical in shutting down the Washington Huskies' Michael Penix Jr. and his All-Star offensive cast late in the national title game.

#5) Mike Sainristil

Ohio State v Michigan

Mike Sainristil will forever be remembered as the man who sealed Michigan's return to title glory, when he picked off Penix for an 81-yard run.

Perhaps the more impressive thing about it is that he did not even begin as a cornerback. He was originally a wide receiver with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins among his teammates. But that is what can make him very dangerous: his versatility.

Travis Hunter has brought back the concept of the two-way player in football, but Sainristil may be the one to make it a thing in the NFL again.