5 best players who will not play in Week 15 feat. Isiah Pacheco

As the NFL enters Week 15 of the 2023 season, players like Isiah Pacheco will have to sit on the sidelines and watch the action unfold on the field. One of the reasons that football is the most popular sport in the USA is due to its equality and unexpectedness.

It achieves the first metric with the use of salary cap and a reverse draft. But on the second count, especially late in the season, results can often swing based on injuries. Anyone who saw the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs last year without Brock Purdy before demolishing them this season knows all about it.

This year has seen some huge injuries to prominent players. The likes of Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert are all pretty much done for the season, though the Jets quarterback is making an unlikely push to return. But there are players in other positions, who are critical to their team, whose absences can affect their performance in upcoming games.

Here we look at five such players who are definitely ruled out for Week 15.

#1 - Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Stop us if you have heard this story before! The Kansas City Chiefs offense is struggling because of a lack of an elite wide receiver. That is why they have to rely on an aging tight end like Travis Kelce and hope the rushing game keeps the opposition honest.

But there is a problem for the reigning Super Bowl champions who come into this game on the back of two straight losses. Their premium running back, Isiah Pacheco, is sidelines for the game against the New England Patriots. He missed last weekend's loss against the Buffalo Bills and is expected to miss this game too as he continues to recover from his shoulder surgery.

With the Denver Broncos now only one game behind in the AFC West, a loss this week will drag the Chiefs down to a territory where they do not want to be, fighting for their playoff lives. This is the worst possible time for them to lose a strong running back like Isiah Pacheco, even if he may return next week.

#2 - Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

After all the kerfuffle with his situation with the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason, Jonathan Taylor was looking good this season to recover his best form after missing the first four weeks due to reported injuries and contract disputes. But he suffered a thumb injury earlier in the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is out for Week 15.

The Colts have suffereed a string of bad luck this season, none more so than starting quarterback Anthony Richardson's injury. Gardner Minshew has come in and done a respectable job but he needs help from the running game. They currently occupy the final Wildcard spot in the AFC but they need to keep winning games to consolidate that spot. If they lose Taylor for a prolonged period in addition to Richardson, it will be a tough ask.

#3 - Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

The Patriots season is done and they have been eliminated from playoff contention already this season. But there is a lot to play for yet, especially with Bill Belichick's future in New England up in the air.

Their quarterback situation has been extremely volatile with Mac Jones falling out of favor and they have now turned to Bailey Zappe. With such fluctuations, they would have hoped for the running game to help the situation but Rhamondre Stevenson is out this week too with an ankle injury that he picked up in Week 13.

Ezekiel Elliott will again be asked to carry the workload. But what worked against the Pittsburgh Steelers is unlikely to work against the Kansas City Chiefs. There is nothing to play for but pride for the Patriots, but that can take a dent if they do not have a running game to complement their stuttering passing game. Thankfully, with Isiah Pacheco also out, it kind of balances the circumstances.

#4 - Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

To be honest, we could have chosen from a variety of Green Bay Packers players but we went with Christian Watson. He was supposed to be the stalwart of the new offense in Wisconsin but his latest hamstring injury means he is out for Week 15.

The Packers were already missing Aaron Jones in the running game and just when it looks that he will be back, A.J. Dillon suffered a thumb injury. In the wide receiver category, Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed are both nursing ankle injuries. Therefore, missing another receiving threat in Watson is a big blow to the team.

Green Bay is still in the playoff hunt but their 6-7 record is dicey to say the least. After their close loss to the New York Giants last week, they have to reignite their season with the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, another team with a losing record. It is easier said that done when missing so many offensive weapons.

#5 - Will Anderson, DE, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans suffered a blow by losing to the New York Jets last week in the hunt for the AFC playoff spots and came out with a significant injury list. C.J. Stroud is likely sidelined this week and wide receivers Nico Collins and Noah Brown have calf and knee issues, respectively. Tank Dell is also on injured reserve.

With so many missing parts on offense, DeMeco Ryans would have wanted his defense to step up. But the third overall pick this year, Will Anderson, is out for the game against the Tennessee Titans with the high ankle injury he suffered last week. Their opponents are high coming off a victory against the Miami Dolphins and will fancy their chances.