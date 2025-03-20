5 best RBs Bills should target in 2025 NFL Draft feat. Omarion Hampton

The Buffalo Bills have been highly active in free agency, extending the contracts of key players like Josh Allen, Terrel Bernard, Gregory Rousseau and Khalil Shakir before their current ones expire. Additionally, the team has signed over ten free agents to help bolster their defense and offense.

Fans of the Bills can now focus on the NFL Draft in April since it seems the team has already finished most of its business in free agency.

Although Buffalo does not currently have a pressing need at running back, the Bills may choose to select their future starting running back in the draft, given James Cook's reported desire for a new deal and the 2025 draft's abundance of quality running backs.

Below, we have listed five running backs the Buffalo Bills should consider picking in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bills 2025 NFL draft running back targets

1) Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Omarion Hampton gained a reputation in college as a hard-charging running back who poses a serious threat in the red zone due to his downward running style. He is also an extremely versatile runner who is useful as a pass protector and in the passing game out of the backfield.

In his three seasons in North Carolina, Hampton amassed 3,565 yards and 36 touchdowns, finishing third in program history in yards and fourth in touchdowns.

If the James Cook problem cannot be settled, the Buffalo Bills may have to think about spending their first-round slot (No. 30) on Hampton. His strength and physicality as a running back will definitely help the team strengthen their running game.

2) Jaydon Blue, Texas

Known for his lightning-fast speed, Jaydon Blue can be a valuable member of any team as a blocker, receiver or rusher.

In his junior year at Texas, Blue averaged 5.4 yards per carry while rushing for 730 yards and eight touchdowns on 134 rushes. He was also impactful as a pass catcher on occasions, amassing 31 receiving yards.

Given their identical skill sets, Blue might be a player to take James Cook's place if the Bills decide to go in a different way. Blue might be a bargain if the Bills select him in a later round, especially if he can continue to improve.

3) TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson contributed significantly to OSU's offense last season by making one play after another. He is the type of offensive playmaker that NFL teams enjoy having around.

Henderson, who is 5'10" and 202 pounds, had 144 carries for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He also contributed in the passing game with 27 catches for 284 yards and one touchdown.

If the Bills decide to let go of James Cook, Henderson could be a suitable replacement as he has genuine superstar potential.

4) Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

Quinshon Judkins is a versatile running back who can help the Buffalo Bills' offense in a number of ways, such as pass protection, receiving and rushing. He can also be a quality playmaker due to his excellent physical abilities.

Judkins displayed his quickness and explosiveness by running a 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds at the NFL Combine. This is very good for someone weighing 221 pounds and standing 6 feet 0 inches. He also recorded a 10-yard split of 1.51 seconds, which was second-best among all running backs.

Judkins played for Ohio State and Ole Miss in his three years in college, totaling 4,227 yards and 50 touchdowns.

5) Brashard Smith, SMU

Brashard Smith ran a 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL Combine earlier this month, showcasing the pace he regularly displayed in college.

Smith transferred from Miami to SMU and changed his position from wide receiver to running back. He amassed 1,659 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2024.

Smith is a running back that the Buffalo Bills might be interested in using in the similar manner as they did with Ty Johnson in 2024.

