5 best remaining HC candidates after Jim Harbaugh’s arrival in Los Angeles feat. Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick was not the first major domino to fall during the 2024 NFL head coaching cycle. Instead, the Los Angeles Chargers made a huge splash by convincing Jim Harbaugh to leave the Michigan Wolverines to become their next head coach. This leaves Belichick, who is probably the greatest coach in NFL history, still without a job as the vacancies continue to be filled.

It previously appeared likely that the Atlanta Falcons would hire Belichick after quickly giving him two interviews. They decided to go a different route when they hired Raheem Morris instead. This puts Belichick back into the pool of available head coaches and among these top five current options for any team with a vacancy.

Let’s look at the five best remaining HC candidates after Jim Harbaugh’s arrival in Los Angeles.

#5 - Dan Quinn

Dan Quinn served as the DC for the Cowboys

Dan Quinn has been serving as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator for three years, where he has helped them become one of the best units in the NFL.

Quinn has previous head coaching experience with the Atlanta Falcons, where he made a Super Bowl appearance. His current success and previous experience suggest that he could be ready for another opportunity to be a head coach.

#4 - Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson may have the highest ceiling of any head coach candidate this year, but his lack of experience puts him at fourth on this list. He has never been a head coach before, but he has been excellent as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator in getting the most out of Jared Goff and developing a dominant rushing game.

Johnson is one of the most attractive first-time options who are available.

#3 - Mike Vrabel

Mike Vrabel

The Tennessee Titans made multiple appearances in the NFL playoffs under Mike Vrabel despite having a relatively weak roster. He was one of the most surprising head coaches to be let go during the offseason this year, so he’s expected to land another job after his proven success.

Vrabel previously played for and coached under Bill Belichick, which also helps his value.

#2 - Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll

It was previously believed that Pete Carroll was retiring from being a head coach when he was transferred to a different position with the Seattle Seahawks. Rumors later emerged that he was seeking to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The franchise ended up going with Jim Harbaugh, but if Carroll still wants to coach, he makes for an elite candidate, especially considering he won a Super Bowl ring with Russell Wilson in Seattle.

#1 - Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick

It’s a bit surprising that Bill Belichick remains a free agent after winning six Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots. What’s even more shocking is that the Atlanta Falcons were reportedly the only team he interviewed with. He seemingly wanted the position, but they hired Raheem Morris instead, as per reports.

It will be interesting to see where he goes as several vacancies have already been filled and he hasn’t been a candidate for any of the open jobs.