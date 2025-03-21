5 best remaining players Dolphins should target in 2025 free agency feat. James Bradberry and more

The Miami Dolphins missed out on the playoffs in the 2024/25 season. The Dolphins had an array of injury issues, and their defense looked rather pedestrian a couple of times in the regular season.

Hence, it wasn't a surprise when Mike McDaniel’s team failed to make the playoffs in a stacked AFC. With that in mind, let's look at five top-notch players still available that the Dolphins should target via free agency.

Five best remaining players Dolphins should target in 2025 free agency

5. Shaq Mason, Guard

The Miami Dolphins need to improve their offensive line especially at the guard position. Protecting Tua Tagovailoa is a priority for the Dolphins entering the 2025 regular season.

Shaq Mason is still available in free agency following his stint with the Houston Texans. Mason started 15 games in 2024, but should be viewed as a backup option if the Dolphins don't get the next player on the list.

4. Brandon Scherff, Guard

Brandon Scherff has started all 140 games that he's played in the NFL. Scherff earned five Pro Bowl selections during his time in Washington.

Scherff is one of the best offensive linemen still available in free agency. There's no doubt about his skill or experience, and the Dolphins should do the needful before another franchise does.

3. Chidobe Awuzie, Cornerback

The Miami Dolphins need to add depth at the cornerback position. Jalen Ramsey is still a sensational player when he's fit but he's not going to be able to carry the bulk of the ball hawking workload throughout the regular season.

The Dolphins could bring in Chidobe Awuzie, a talented but often injured cornerback. Awuzie has decent postseason experience thanks to time spent with the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. He could be a decent addition to the secondary heading into the 2025 regular season.

2. James Bradberry, Cornerback

James Bradberry is one of the most accomplished cornerbacks left in free agency. Bradberry is fresh off helping the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX win.

Bradberry is a shutdown cornerback renowned for his grit and competitive edge. The former Pro Bowler has never backed down from a challenge, and he could be the perfect option to lineup alongside Ramsey in the secondary.

1. DeMarcus Walker, Defensive End

Opposing quarterback had loads of joy playing against the Miami Dolphins in 2024. Their pass rush left a lot to be desired, and it contributed to an increased workload for the rest of the defense.

Former Chicago Bears starting DE DeMarcus Walker remains unsigned ahead of the 2025 regular season. He could be a decent addition to the roster while the Dolphins draft a high-upside DE in April's draft. That should set up the team quite nicely for 2025.

