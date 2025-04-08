5 best TEs still available in free agency before 2025 NFL Draft feat. Jordan Akins and more

The 2025 NFL Draft is a few weeks away, and it's prime time for tight-end-needy teams to make a move. This year's draft has two potential Day 1 starters and an array of decent backup-calibre options.

With that in mind, let's shine the light on a handful of veteran tight ends still searching for a franchise.

5 best TEs still available in free agency before NFL Draft

5. Gerald Everett

Gerald Everett has spent the majority of his professional football career in Los Angeles. Everett spent four seasons with the Rams and two with the Chargers. He's also enjoyed stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears.

Everett has spent most of his career as a backup. He'd be a decent addition for a playoff-chasing franchise in that capacity ahead of the 2025 season.

4. C.J. Uzomah

C.J. Uzomah is fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Auburn Tigers product spent the 2024 season as a practice squad member and occasional backup TE on the practice squad.

Uzomah has spent 10 years in the NFL, mostly with the Cincinnati Bengals. He is a decent locker room presence and still can snag a handful of catches when given the chance.

3. Hayden Hurst

Hayden Hurst has been a journeyman for the entirety of his professional football career. Hurst started on the Baltimore Ravens, then moved to the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, and, most recently, had a stint with the Los Angeles Chargers. However, he's failed to live up to his pre-draft hype.

Hurst is a solid backup tight end at most, with average catching abilities and good blocking potential. He may land a job with a second or third-string team seeking to challenge for postseason accolades.

2. Jordan Akins

Jordan Akins spent the first five years of his career with the Houston Texans, and the most recent two with the Cleveland Browns. Akins is a serviceable tight end with the ability to snag contested throws.

Akins has made the trip to the playoffs just once in his career. Hence, he'll be hoping to join a team that'll change that record in the upcoming season.

1. Mo Alie-Cox

Mo Alie-Cox joined the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2018 regular season. He spent seven seasons with the franchise as a third-string tight end.

Alie-Cox is a tall, rangy and eager pass catcher. His experience as a basketball player has helped him become a decent passer of the ball. It'll be interesting to see where he ends up after spending his entire pro career with the Colts.

