The 5 best Week 1 games in NFL history

Ahead of the upcoming schedule release for the 2024 NFL season, fans across the league are anticipating who their favorite team will face off against in Week 1.

Despite the schedule not being officially announced until Wednesday 15th May, the league has been leaking some fixtures to build hype ahead of the full release.

For example, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a repeat of the 2023 AFC Championship.

As well as that blockbuster fixture, the Dallas Cowboys will travel to face the Cleveland Browns in what is expected to be Tom Brady's broadcasting debut on FOX.

The Green Bay Packers will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil in Week 1, the first NFL game to be played in South America. Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets also travel to face the Super Bowl runners-up San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football opening weekend.

With some blockbuster clashes lined up, let's take a look at the best Week 1 games in NFL history.

NFL's best Week 1 games ever

#5 San Francisco 49ers 36-30 over New York Jets, 1998

Jets vs 49ers in Week 1 of 1998

A fixture that will once again take place in Week 1 of 2024, the Jets and 49ers served up an opening-day classic back in 1998.

Both teams combined to score eight touchdowns while amassing 1,022 total yards, with Niners QB Steve Young passing for 363 yards and three scores. The Jets had playmakers of their own, with Keyshawn Johnson and Wayne Chrebet combining to catch 15 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

The 49ers won the game in dramatic fashion with RB Garrison Hearst rushing for a 96-yard walk-off touchdown on the first play of OT.

#4 - Randy Moss' Debut, 1998

NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoffs-Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

That same weekend, the NFL world was introduced to Randy Moss, who would go on to be arguably the most dominant receiver in league history.

After being selected 21st overall by the Minnesota Vikings, Moss had his debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching four of five targets for 95 yards. In true Moss style, though, he caught two long-yardage touchdowns on deep throws, something that became synonymous with his career.

He caught 17 touchdowns during his rookie year, a record that still stands to this day.

#3 Oakland Raiders 35-34 over New Orleans Saints, 2016

NFL: Oakland Raiders at New Orleans Saints

Back in 2016, Derek Carr beat his future employers, the New Orleans Saints, in a Week 1 classic.

In a back-and-forth game between Carr and legendary QB Drew Brees in which four TDs were scored in the fourth quarter alone, Carr hit Seth Roberts for a touchdown with just 47 seconds left. Carr then converted a gutsy two-point conversion with a pass to Michael Crabtree to win the game for Oakland.

Despite Brees passing for four touchdowns versus Carr's one, the Saints' porous defense couldn't save them from starting 0-1.

#2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48 - 40 over New Orleans Saints, 2018

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Another high-scoring game in which the New Orleans Saints ended on the losing side was in 2018 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ryan Fitzpatrick put on a show in Week 1, passing for 417 yards and four scores to take down Drew Brees and the Saints. 'Fitz-magic' was in full flow on this day, as he threw two 50+ yard TDs on the Saints' defense, who had no answer.

Again, Brees was excellent himself, throwing for 439 yards and three touchdowns but couldn't overcome his divisional foe.

#1 Miami Dolphins 39-34 over New England Patriots, 1994

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders

Arguably the best Week 1 game in NFL history came all the way back in 1994 when the Miami Dolphins took down the New England Patriots.

Legendary QB Dan Marino was returning to the Dolphins for the first time since rupturing his ACL the previous year, and he put on a show. Marino passed for 473 yards and five touchdowns, including his final score on an epic fourth-down conversion.

Marino's counterpart that evening, Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe, also played his part in the classic, throwing for 421 yards and four touchdowns of his own.

What do you think was the greatest Week 1 NFL game ever oplayed?