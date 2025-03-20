5 best WRs Cowboys should target in 2025 NFL Draft feat. Tetairoa McMillan

The Dallas Cowboys appear to still be depending on the 2025 NFL Draft to improve a number of positions, including wide receiver. This is despite them having been able to address many of their roster concerns by signing and dealing for players in free agency.

Many predict that the Cowboys will select a wide receiver early in the draft to provide quarterback Dak Prescott with a reliable offensive weapon next to CeeDee Lamb.

With just over a month until this year's draft, let's take a look at five wide receiver options the Cowboys should consider.

Cowboys 2025 NFL draft wide receiver targets

#1 Matthew Golden, Texas

The Dallas Cowboys can address their wide receiver issue early in the draft by selecting former Texas Longhorns wideout Matthew Golden with their first-round pick (No. 12 overall).

Golden made waves at the NFL Combine earlier this month, running the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds. He not only displayed his exceptional speed at the pre-draft event but also his playmaking skills, which suggest that he is bound to be a superstar.

Golden can provide the Cowboys' offense with much-needed offensive firepower with his deep-threat playmaking skills, making him an ideal complement for CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys have the option to use their first-round draft pick to address another position. But if they select Golden, it will certainly have a significant and immediate impact on the team's offense.

#2 Luther Burden III, Missouri

If the Dallas Cowboys prioritize filling their WR2 hole in the first round of the draft, they can do that by selecting Luther Burden III with their No. 12 overall pick.

Given his skill set, Burden might be CeeDee Lamb's ideal partner in offense, and the way to further unlock the passing game for quarterback Dak Prescott. Dallas, who has long needed a WR2 to go with Lamb, could find this to be a fascinating move.

Burden caught 192 passes for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns in his three years at Missouri. He had an especially strong campaign in his sophomore season, recording 1,209 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games.

#3 Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Tetairoa McMillan finished his career with 3,423 yards in three years at Arizona, following consecutive seasons in which he recorded 1,300 yards in his sophomore and junior seasons. Many mock drafts project that he will be among the top 10 to 15 players.

With the Cowboys needing a real game-changer in offense, McMillan might just be their man. His qualities are a perfect match to CeeDee Lamb's, allowing them to thrive together.

The Cowboys will have the big-frame deep threat they've been searching for over a long time if they select McMillan since he would instantly become the team's tallest wideout.

#4 Savion Williams, TCU

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound Savon Williams, who has often been compared to Deebo Samuel, ran his 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds at the Combine. He has been characterized as one of this draft class's more dynamic and diverse wide receivers.

Williams caught 60 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns in his final season with the Horned Frogs. He showed his ability as a rusher as well, hauling in 322 yards from 51 rushes and scoring six touchdowns.

#5 Jack Bech, TCU

The Dallas Cowboys may choose to select 6-foot-1, 214-pound wide receiver Jack Bech in the second round (No. 44 overall) of the draft.

Bech comes into the 2025 NFL Draft having a ton of experience playing against elite opponents after spending four years in college with LSU and TCU. He was selected to the second team of the All-Big 12 after an extremely successful senior season in which he caught 62 passes for 1,034 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

